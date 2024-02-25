Sunday’s spring training report: Red Sox sweep split-squad games against Braves, Twins

BREAKDOWN: At CoolToday Park in North Port, the Sox scored the winning run in the top of the ninth inning. Karson Simas and Christian Koss led off with singles. Two groundouts produced the run. Brayan Bello worked two scoreless innings and Connor Wong was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs. Brendan Celluci was the winner.

At JetBlue Park, the Sox took a 6-0 lead, allowed six runs in the top of the seventh, and scored two in the bottom of the inning on Nick Sogard’s homer. Lucas Giolito started and pitched two scoreless innings. Rafael Devers crushed a three-run homer off Twins reliever John Stankiewicz in the bottom of the second inning. It was a positive sign for Devers, who did not hit an opposite-field home run from June 10-September 15 last season.

NEXT: The Sox host the Phillies on Monday at 1:05 p.m. Tanner Houck will get the start with lefty Lucas Luetge among the relievers expected to pitch. The Phillies plan to start righthander David Buchanan.

