Calvin Trillin summons a bright and bygone era of journalism in ‘The Lede’

For all of you — for all of us — who “know” Trillin, the arrival of “The Lede: Dispatches From a Life in the Press” provides a welcome moment in the easy chair of winter reading. If this book, which gathers together the best and the brightest of the Trillin oeuvre, were a candy sampler, it would be a fistful of peanut butter cups, truffles, and nut wreaths. If it were a vinyl music album, it would carry the “greatest hits” title. Between hard covers, it is simply called an anthology.

If you delight in the long ago heyday of magazine journalism, then the name Calvin Trillin is no stranger to you. He’s the fellow with the big profiles, the amusing asides, the enduring wisdom. His pieces — maybe the one about the crime writer in Miami, maybe any number of reminiscences of people he encountered in a long life at the keyboard — are lodged in a comfortable recess in your memory. You know Trillin.

Many writers of the journalistic corner of the writers’ craft assemble anthologies. Sometimes it is because their agents see a few extra bucks from work already performed but prettied up with an arresting cover and a fresh intro. Sometimes it is because the writer, puffed up with self-importance, believes these old masterpieces are so valuable that the world cannot survive without another glimpse of them. Sometimes it is pure vanity, and here someone should whisper in the writer’s ear the phrase that comes to mind — from Samuel Johnson, the 18th-century journalist and raconteur — whenever the word “vanity” is mentioned among the fading few who were English literature majors: the vanity of human wishes.

This book is no indulgence in vanity. It is instead a public service — not because the world would be better if, like the promotion of gun safety or the reduction of forest fires, these pieces came to public attention again. It is a public service because the world seems a little brighter when a reader is reminded of why Trillin is a master craftsman, or when another reader gets to discover Trillin for the first time.

Two anthologies of New York Times writers, produced nine years apart, make the point about anthologies. Hardly anybody spent more than 30 minutes with “Sketches in the Sand,” the 1967 collection of op-eds by James Reston, the leading political journalist of the 1960s and 1970s. Hardly anybody could put down Red Smith’s 1986 “To Absent Friends,” a collection of memories of the characters of the sporting world that the great sportswriter of the same period assembled. The one about the dead people seemed alive, the one about live events seemed dead.

To be sure, some of the entries in “The Lede” seem dated, but only because, according to the calendar, they are dated — who today under the age of 60 remembers Russell Baker and Molly Ivins, two additional Times greats? But precisely because they seem dated, they show that good writing (and, a happy corollary, good writers, like Baker and Ivins) never really grow old. These pieces are the Dorian Grays of journalism: the writer grows older (he’s 88 now) but in a way — in the way they are written — the pieces do not.

And in these pieces we discover that what Trillin wrote about Ivins applies to him: ‘She could see through phoniness at long distance.”

Many of the characters portrayed in this book — for truly they were characters, as news people of the old days were, and truly they had character, which many of them possessed in surfeit — constitute a kind of Hall of Fame of journalists. The mere names — R.W. Apple Jr., Murray Kempton, Morley Safer, Andrew Kopkind, and Victor Navasky — are evocative of another era, long gone and much lamented. That, at least, is the sentiment held by those of us who thought that the age of great journalism — the artistry of which, ironically, only lasts until tomorrow’s edition — would long endure. It didn’t. More’s the pity. But more’s the raison d’être for this collection.

In this anthology the reader will find flashes of brilliant writing. You might read this sentence twice, not because it’s difficult but because its message is so perfectly rendered: “The alternative press is now respectable enough to be edgy about being called alternative.” Trillin wrote that sentence in 1978. He might have written it yesterday.

Or try this meditation on the name of the governor of New Hampshire and on his father, also a Granite State governor and later White House chief of staff: the two gentlemen’s surname was so “splendidly euphonious” that he wrote a piece of verse entitled “If you knew what Sununu.”

Trillin didn’t merely conquer the English language. He engaged it in a bit of fun. This charming book is a bit of fun, and proof of what fun a virtuoso of language can have simply by playing the keyboard of a typewriter, or by caressing a laptop. There’s music in the memories, and in the words that summon them.

THE LEDE: Dispatches From a Life in the Press

By Calvin Trillin

Random House, 336 pp., $31

David Shribman, for a decade the Globe’s Washington bureau chief, is a nationally syndicated columnist.



