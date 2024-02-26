Sarah Polley on reading as a measure of life lived

After Sarah Polley suffered a serious concussion, she was advised to not avoid what triggered her ongoing symptoms, but to embrace them. Polley, the Academy Award-winning screenwriter and director of “Women Talking,” took that approach to revisiting painful stories from her past in her essay collection “Run Towards the Danger: Confrontations with a Body of Memory,” now out in paperback. Polley has directed films, including 2006′s “Away From Her,” and acted in films such as “The Sweet Hereafter” (1997). She lives with her family in Toronto.

I’m reading Sarah Leipciger’s novel “Moon Road,” which is due out in August. I’m reading it for the second time in a row. It’s about a road trip this older couple take to see if bones that have been found match their missing daughter. I’m always riveted by stories that take you across Canada. I’m also reading this fantastic graphic novel, Sivan Piatigorsky-Roth’s “Diana: My Graphic Obsession” which is about Princess Diana. It’s a fascinating perspective about a story we think we know.

Anything else?

“Becoming Bodhisattvas” by Pema Chödrön. I usually have a nonfiction or dharma book going. Julie Christie gave me Stephen Batchelor’s “Buddhism Without Beliefs” when I was 27 and super cynical about anything spiritual. She said to read that first and Chödrön’s “When Things Fall Apart” second. The two together were a bit of a portal for me.

Which genres do you prefer?

I read a lot of fiction and poetry. I’m an extremely slow reader. I don’t get through that many books in a year. I have to be careful about what I read because it takes me so long. In my job, that’s tricky because I’m sent a lot of books to possibly adapt.

Are there books that you discovered from reading for your work?

Kate Beaton’s graphic novel “Duck,” which is how I discovered graphic novels. I read that because a lot of people thought it would make a great film. When I’m thinking of a project around a topic, that can take me down a rabbit hole. I got really interested in psychopaths and sociopaths, and have been reading this interesting book, Martha Stout’s “The Sociopath Next Door.”

Isn’t that a tough read during a Canadian winter?

I’m never looking for a pick-me-up. It’s not my style.

What are you reading for poetry?

I’ve been rereading Audre Lorde’s poetry. I loved it when I was younger, but now her work feels like it lives more inside me. When you go back to books, you sometimes rediscover the different people you were at different points in your life. It’s an interesting way of measuring the distance traveled in a life.

What kind of reader were you as a kid?

I was isolated as a kid, and all I had to do was read in this weird, old, lonely house north of Toronto. When I was 12, after my mother had died, I picked a random book off my dad’s bookshelves. It was Pablo Neruda’s memoir. That was the first adult book I’d read and that memoir led me to everything I became interested in: poetry, being a writer. What if I’d picked a different book?

What kind of reader were you in high school?

I dropped out of high school because I didn’t have time to read the books I wanted to. I read for a full year. I remember reading all of John Steinbeck with my boyfriend as we drove across the States in a rusted-out, white Chevy pickup truck. We read out loud to each other. At night we’d use a flashlight. It’s the best reading memory ever.

What sort of role does reading play in your life now?

I’ve been thinking about how when I’m busy with work and my kids, I don’t make time for reading. When I think of when I’ve been happiest in my life, reading figures prominently. It’s crazy that I treat it as a luxury. If I could choose between never seeing a movie again or never reading a book again, I could live without a movie. Reading for me is the most pleasurable activity I ever do. So much of my film work has been an extension of the joy of reading.