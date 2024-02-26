How to prep for the next wireless doomsday

Even though we probably won’t see a repeat performance anytime soon, it still makes sense to prepare. Here are a few suggestions:

Last week’s nationwide crash of the AT&T wireless network left millions desperate for some other way to stay connected. I realized to my shame that I didn’t have a plan for coping with the emergency.

These days, most smartphones allow users to place calls over a Wi-Fi network. The phone works exactly as usual, except the call is carried on the internet rather than the carrier’s cell towers. To do this, first log onto a nearby Wi-Fi network, and then go to the Settings feature on any iPhone or Android and set the device for Wi-Fi calling. And you’re back in business.

Get a calling app — but which one?

Once you’re on Wi-Fi, there are lots of free voice and video calling options through apps such as Apple’s FaceTime, Google Meet, and WhatsApp. The challenge is making sure that you’re using the same apps as the people you’re trying to reach. So plan ahead: Reach out to the most important people in your life, find out their favorite calling apps, and install them on your phone.

Get an unlocked phone

I made one smart move when I bought one of Google’s Pixel phones direct from Google. All such phones are sold unlocked, meaning you can connect them to a different carrier whenever you like.

Cheapskate that I am, my primary carrier is Cricket, a low-cost service that has saved me a bundle over the years. Alas, it’s owned by AT&T so my phone service went south on Thursday morning. But I realized I could quickly sign up with a different carrier.

I didn’t even need to cancel my Cricket service, since my phone is eSIM-compatible. This means that I don’t have to insert a physical SIM card to connect to a different network. Instead, I can just download the SIM data to a chip that’s built permanently into the phone. The phone accepts multiple eSIMs so I could hang onto Cricket and switch back when the AT&T network recovered.

I dashed to the nearest T-Mobile store and bought a month’s worth of unlimited phone calls and 6.5 gigs of data for $25. I was back online in minutes.

Moral of the story: It’s better to buy an unlocked phone. And if you’re eligible to unlock your present phone, do it now, before the next wireless meltdown.

Hiawatha Bray can be reached at hiawatha.bray@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeTechLab.