Under new Boston leader, Deloitte aims to focus more on climate tech

Chasen starts her new position as Deloitte’s New England managing partner on March 1, taking over for Kevin McGovern as he prepares for retirement this spring. Supporting the region’s climate-tech enterprises will be a big focus for her. It’s a topic that’s already quite familiar to Deloitte. But Chasen wants the accounting and consulting firm to step up its efforts, including by counseling more local startups, sharing industry insights and analysis, and acting as a convener.

As Governor Maura Healey ’s administration prepares to invest in the climate-tech sector in a big way, Rebecca Chasen wants Deloitte to be along for the ride.

Supporting the local climate-tech sector should provide an economic boost while harnessing the brainpower here to tackle one of the world’s biggest challenges: curbing carbon emissions.

“To be able to recognize and support this growing part of the economy is very important,” Chasen said. “If these companies are successful, it will in turn help the region’s [economic] success.”

She is building on a foundation of work that McGovern and others at Deloitte have created. “Deloitte is taking a close look at climate-tech nationwide,” Chasen added.

Of course, Chasen’s job will go well beyond any one sector as she essentially oversees Deloitte’s New England operation, including the 3,500 people who work for the firm here, and leads business development and local outreach while continuing to directly serve a number of key clients. One of her priorities will be ensuring Deloitte plays an important role in Boston’s business community, much as McGovern did.

Chasen will also shepherd a big move this fall: Deloitte is relocating from 200 Berkeley St. to the new office tower at Winthrop Square. Deloitte will rent 138,000 square feet at Winthrop Center, slightly more than its current Back Bay office.

“I think about the Boston market and the broader New England market, there’s so much academic talent, manufacturing, research, and innovation [here],” Chasen said. “We’re always looking for the things that make Boston special.”

R/V Neil Armstrong preparing to recover an Ocean Observatories Initiative (OOI) surface mooring from the Irminger Sea Array, east of Greenland. Large-scale ocean observation is critical if science is to keep up with the pace of business innovation in the ocean-climate space. James Kuo/©Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution

Salem makes big gift to help Woods Hole institute

After retiring from Providence Equity Partners in 2020, Paul Salem started searching for his next big deal. This time, it wasn’t about investing, but about making a social impact.

That search led him to the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution in Falmouth. In 2021, he called Peter de Menocal, the newly installed president of Woods Hole, who offered to show him around the campus. The two hit it off immediately.

Nearly three years later, the institute is unveiling a momentous result from that phone call. Salem has pledged $25 million over five years to the nonprofit research institute to support ocean research and, in particular, measuring the potential to enhance the ocean’s ability to trap carbon emissions and remove them from the atmosphere. A year ago, Salem also joined the institute’s board of directors — as its chairman. (Salem previously chaired another local nonprofit, Year Up.)

Measuring and monitoring ocean waters will be crucial to ensuring a robust market for credits linked to carbon captured in the ocean, and the institute’s science could help. Salem figures a large-scale network — Woods Hole calls it an Ocean Vital Signs Network, or an “Internet of the ocean” — could cost several hundred million dollars. He hopes his $25 million will serve as seed capital.

“To save our planet, we have to figure out how to get carbon out of the atmosphere and we have to put it somewhere,” Salem said. “If we can help create the ‘Internet of the ocean’ and measure how much carbon actually sinks to the bottom of the ocean, . . . think about the amazing opportunity to help save our planet if we can just do that at scale.”

Mike Christopher has come to know just about every development firm in the city. Photo courtesy of Shawmut Design and Construction

Christopher departs BPDA for one of Boston’s biggest builders

Through his work at the Boston Planning & Development Agency, including as its director of development review, Mike Christopher has come to know just about every development firm in the city.

Now, Christopher has a new way to put this network to work: business development for Shawmut Design and Construction. The move to the private sector represents a big shift for Christopher after 16 years of working in state government and then City Hall. Christopher started at Boston-based Shawmut about two months ago, around the same time as Caren Jenkins, another business development director, joined from engineering and construction firm CRB. They join Jeff Cammuso as Shawmut’s top business development officers in the region.

Shawmut’s local projects include a research complex at UMass Chen Medical School in Worcester and a renovation of Boston’s Court Street municipal building. Christopher wants to build on Shawmut’s extensive institutional work by growing its local roster of commercial clients — hopefully in time for the current interest rate-related freeze on construction to thaw. (He faces a mandatory one-year cooling off period before he can represent a client before the BPDA.)

“It’s a good opportunity for me to come on board to continue to build the relationships we have in the private development community,” Christopher said, “so when the market does get back on track, we’re going to be positioned to take advantage of that.”

Eastern Bank and Cambridge Trust disclosed last week that their corporate marriage won’t be completed in the first quarter of 2024, as originally announced last September. Greg M. Cooper

Slowdown in tie-up of Eastern Bank and Cambridge Trust

Eastern Bank and Cambridge Trust will have to wait a bit longer before they can say “I do.”

The two companies disclosed last week that their corporate marriage won’t be completed in the first quarter of 2024, as originally announced last September. Eastern, in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, doesn’t detail the reasons although it did point shareholders to a disclosure about how regulatory approvals could get in the way of a timely deal. No new wedding date was announced.

When complete, this merger will solidify Eastern’s presence in Greater Boston, and boost its wealth management and private banking work in particular. Chief executive Bob Rivers will become executive chairman, while Cambridge Trust chief executive Denis Sheahan will become Eastern’s new chief executive. Quincy Miller, Rivers’s heir apparent as Eastern’s president, will remain positioned to take over eventually; he’s younger than Sheahan and Rivers.

Lately, many bank mergers are taking longer than expected due to increased scrutiny by the several federal agencies that review them. Not to worry, at least in the case of Eastern-Cambridge Trust, per Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. The investment bank said the merger will still likely go through, and with only a modest delay of a few months.

Boston broadcast veteran Carrigan launches podcast

After a career in TV and radio, Kim Carrigan is now venturing into podcasting, with the launch last month of her show “Carrigan & Company.” Carrigan previously cohosted a business show for Bloomberg Radio, but Bloomberg discontinued it last June, opening the door for her new adventure with longtime friend Dave Thomson, as podcast producer.

Carrigan will continue to explore business topics on a separate weekly radio show with former Bloomberg co-host Joe Shortsleeve that airs on Sundays on WRKO-AM 680. The weekly “Carrigan & Company” podcast will focus on a wider variety of topics. Generally speaking, Carrigan will have different co-hosts and guests, usually from Massachusetts but discussing a topic that could resonate with a national audience. She produces the show at Big Night’s new podcast studio next door to North Station.

“You’re at liberty to do more and to say and do whatever you want to do in ‘Podcast World,’” Carrigan said. “That part of it is really fun.”

The first episode featured comedian Lenny Clarke, who is a regular in the NBC show “Extended Family” — a sitcom based loosely on the lives of co-executive producers George Geyer, Emilia Fazzalari and her husband, Boston Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck.

Kicking things off, Carrigan reminded Clarke that he told her he’s the “oldest guy on TV” except for Tom Selleck. But Carrigan told Clarke she did her research: While Selleck is now 79 and Clarke is 70, the seemingly indefatigable Sam Waterston, at 83, has them both beat. “You’ve got a long way to go,” Carrigan reassured Clarke, “before you’re the oldest guy.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him @jonchesto.