Mohegan tribe to no longer manage Atlantic City casino

The Mohegan tribe will end its management of Atlantic City’s Resorts casino at the end of this year, both parties said Monday. The move will conclude an agreement the tribe’s gambling arm, Mohegan Gaming Advisors, made with Resorts in 2012 six months after the casino’s co-owner, veteran gambling executive Dennis Gomes, died. Gomes’s death left Resorts without crucial experience and know-how to compete in the ever-more-crowded northeastern US casino market. Mohegan’s successful operation of casinos in markets including Connecticut and Pennsylvania made it attractive to Resorts, which in 1978 became the first casino in the United States to open outside Nevada. Now, Resorts says, the casino is able to stand on its own two feet. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

SECURITIES

Man who traded on wife’s overheard conversations admits to fraud

While he and his wife worked in close quarters at their Houston home, Tyler Loudon often overheard her conversations — even the confidential ones, according to court filings. In some of those discussions, it was mentioned that BP, the multinational oil company Loudon’s wife worked for, planned to acquire a large truck-stop operator, authorities said. Knowing this information, Loudon bought tens of thousands of shares in stock in TravelCenters of America, officials alleged. When the deal was announced in February 2023, Loudon liquidated his shares to make $1.76 million, authorities said. On Thursday, federal prosecutors announced that Loudon, 41, had pleaded guilty to securities fraud. Loudon, who faces up to five years in prison, will forfeit the $1.76 million he made from the confidential information, authorities said. — WASHINGTON POST

CHOCOLATE

Price of cocoa keeps rising

Cocoa’s rally shows no sign of slowing, with prices surging to a fresh record in New York on mounting fears about supply shortages. Futures climbed as much as 4.6 percent on Monday, after capping the biggest weekly jump since 1999. Prices have soared as drought and disease ravaged crops in key West African producers, threatening to raise costs for chocolate makers that risk being passed on to consumers. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Ryanair passenger jets at London Stansted Airport. Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

AVIATION

Ryanair says it might cut summer schedule because of delayed Boeing deliveries

Ryanair warned that it could be forced to pare back its schedule in the peak summer travel season amid fresh delays in jet deliveries from Boeing. The Irish discount carrier may receive fewer than 40 Boeing 737 Max jets before the end of June, chief executive Michael O’Leary said. A shortfall of that magnitude would force Ryanair to cut its annual passenger forecast to 200 million people from 205 million for the coming fiscal year, he said at a media briefing in Dublin. Aircraft shortages are likely to drive up European fares this summer, O’Leary added, as competitors such as Wizz Air and Lufthansa ground planes to address an engine issue on some Airbus jets. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Striking doctors in South Korea could lose licenses

Junior doctors in South Korea have four days to end their walkouts or they will have their medical licenses suspended and face prosecution, the government said Monday. About 9,000 medical interns and residents have stayed off the job since early last week to protest a government plan to increase medical school admissions by about 65 percent. The walkouts have severely hurt the operations of their hospitals, with numerous cancellations of surgeries and other treatments. Government officials say adding more doctors is necessary to deal with South Korea’s rapidly aging population. The country’s current doctor-to-patient ratio is among the lowest in the developed world. The strikers say universities can’t handle so many new students and argue the plan would not resolve a chronic shortage of doctors in some key but low-paying areas like pediatrics and emergency departments. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

PAY EQUITY

Women in finance in Australia paid less than men

Morgan Stanley and UBS’ Australian operations are paying male staff over 40 percent more than women on average, according to company-level data released by the Australian government for the first time on Tuesday. Units of Barrenjoey Capital Partners Pty Ltd. and Bank of America also have median gender pay gaps of a similar magnitude, in a sign of how deeply compensation differentials are entrenched in the finance industry despite years of high-profile diversity initiatives intended to narrow the chasm. Similar disclosure programs in other countries have also shown substantial gaps: in Japan for example, women working for top banks earn little more than half the amount of their male colleagues. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

A sign advertises Yeezy shoes made by Adidas at Kickclusive, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Seth Wenig/Associated Press

ATHLETIC SHOES

Adidas sells another batch of Yeezy sneakers

Shoe and sports clothing maker Adidas said Monday it had started a third sale of the Yeezy sneakers it was left with after severing ties with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. The company has accompanied the sales with donations to groups fighting antisemitism and other forms of hate. Adidas broke up with Ye in October 2022 over his antisemitic and other offensive comments. It has sought a way to responsibly dispose of 1.2 billion euros worth of unsold shoes. The company said it plans to release the remaining Yeezy inventory this year. The company said the latest release started Monday on digital platforms. The range available will be products from 2022 including what Adidas said were some of its most popular designs. Last year Adidas earned 750 million euros ($813 million) in revenue from two Yeezy releases, down from 1.2 billion euros in 2022. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

RETAIL

Walton family sells stock as Walmart shares soar

Members of the Walton family sold roughly $1.5 billion worth of Walmart stock at the end of last week as shares hovered near a record high. The Walton Family Holdings Trust sold about 8.82 million shares between Feb. 21 and Feb. 23, according to US Securities and Exchange Commission filings from late Friday. The notifications were filed on behalf of Alice, Jim, and Rob Walton. Walmart has climbed about 11 percent this year, outperforming the 3 percent advance in the S&P Retail Select Industry Index. Its shares closed at an all-time high on Feb. 20 after the retailer’s results topped Wall Street’s expectations in the fourth quarter as executives said it’s gaining market share. The company’s initial fiscal-year outlook was also better than some analysts had anticipated. The family owns about 45 percent of the retailer’s outstanding shares through the trust and their main investment vehicle, Walton Enterprises, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Alice, Jim, and Rob Walton have a combined fortune of $274 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CRYPTOCURRENCY

Bitcoin continues to climb

Bitcoin rose to the highest in more than two years, climbing above $53,000, amid growing optimism that persistent investor demand through exchange-traded funds will drive the price of the largest cryptocurrency back to record levels. The original digital currency increased as much as 3.5 percent to $53,600. It last traded at that level in December 2021 and reached an all-time high of almost $59,000 the prior month. Investors have poured more than $5 billion into nine ETFs that began trading last month. — BLOOMBERG NEWS