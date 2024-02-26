15-year-old boy arrested in Springfield for fatal shooting of Vermont woman

A 15-year-old boy was arrested in Springfield Monday in connection with the fatal shooting of a Massachusetts woman who was found dead inside her vehicle in St. Johnsbury, Vt., in January, police said.

The boy, whose identity will not be released due to his age, was arrested about 11:55 a.m. in the 700 block of Worthington Street on a fugitive from justice warrant issued in Vermont for second-degree murder, Springfield police said in a statement.

On Jan. 23, St. Johnsbury police responded to a passerby report of “a vehicle with apparent bullet holes in a parking lot” near 510 Portland St. and found 38-year-old Christina Chatlos, of Williamstow and Barre, slumped over inside the vehicle, according to a previous statement from Vermont State Police.