2024 has been deadly for snowmobile riders in New England

There have been more fatal snowmobile crashes in New Hampshire in 2024 than there were in 2023, 2022, 2021, or 2020.

But the state’s 2024 open registration weekend comes during a winter season that has already proven to be particularly deadly for snowmobile riders.

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire’s snowmobile trails are expected to be busier than usual this weekend, when the state opens its 7,400 miles of trails to visitors from out of state, free of charge.

This year alone, three women from Massachusetts died as a result of snowmobile crashes in New Hampshire.

Stacey McGarry, 56, of Littleton, Mass., died in January after a crash in Berlin. Shawnee Hollis, 39, of North Brookfield, Mass. succumbed to her injuries on Feb. 17, the day after she struck a tree in Milan. And Krista Bebezas, 48, of Westford, Mass., died on Saturday after crashing into trees along a remote trail near Pine Mountain in Gorham.

Authorities have cited rider inexperience, excessive speed, and suboptimal weather conditions as risk-heightening factors at play in recent crashes.

Colonel Kevin J. Jordan, commander of the New Hampshire Fish and Game law enforcement unit, said this year’s limited snowfall means snowmobilers are more limited in where they can ride, leading to higher traffic in the North Country. The weather conditions can also make crashes more dangerous when riders are thrown from their vehicles, he said.

“If you don’t have good snow cover to protect them when they hit the ground, like the conditions that we have now, we get much more serious injuries and we get more fatals,” Jordan said. “I’ve seen it over and over again. ... It makes me very nervous when I see these types of weather conditions.”

All told, Fish and Game has recorded at least 24 snowmobile crashes in the North Country this winter, with about a month left in snowmobile season. In 2023, there were 22 crashes and no fatalities. In 2022, there were 20 crashes and one fatality. In 2021, there were only 17 crashes. And 2020 was a busy year, with 35 crashes and two fatalities.

Lieutenant Mark Ober of Fish and Game said the state’s snowmobile crash data in 2024 are shaping up to look like 2020. Ober said trail conditions haven’t been great this year, but aren’t solely to blame.

“What we’re seeing … almost every crash is speed-related somehow or another,” he said.

“Sometimes, especially the rentals or the very inexperienced people, they just get going too fast and they’re not familiar with this machinery so they get confused with the brake and the throttle,” he added.

Both the brake and the throttle are on the handlebars and controlled by the rider’s thumbs. The throttle is usually on the right and the brake is usually on the left. If a rider grabs both, the throttle can overtake the brake, pushing the machine out of control, Ober said.

Still, most crashes involve privately owned machines, not rentals, Ober said.

“It all leads back to speed,” he said.

The drumbeat of reports about snowmobile crashes has led some North Country leaders to call for a state law to require rental companies to provide more safety training.

Jordan said the state offers an online certification course that takes about six hours to complete. There has been a lot of discussion, he said, about whether that course should be mandatory.

While each and every snowmobiler’s death is a tragedy, Jordan said, the number of fatal crashes on New Hampshire’s snowmobile trails remains “relatively low” compared to the “thousands” of riders who take to the state’s trails each winter weekend.

New Hampshire used to participate in a simultaneous tri-state reciprocity weekend with Vermont and Maine each January, so snowmobiles registered in any of the three states could explore trails in the other two without needing an additional registration. But that came to an end in 2018, leading to the current state-by-state approach.

After New Hampshire’s open snowmobile registration event this weekend, Maine will hold its own annual event next weekend, March 8-10. Vermont, meanwhile, allows out-of-state snowmobiles to operate after purchasing a permit. Vermont held a special $25 weekend event in January.

At least two people have died so far this year in snowmobile crashes in Maine. Frank Clifford, 69, of Andover, Maine, died after crashing into trees on a trail in Lang Township in January, and Shaun Lindmark, 33, of Billerica, Mass., died after a crash in Caribou, Maine, in January. An online fundraiser raised more than $156,000 in Lindmark’s memory.

Vermont State Police reported two non-fatal snowmobile crashes in January and one fatal crash in February in which Jeremy Farnham, 40, of Williamston, Vt., was killed.

