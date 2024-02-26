31 right whales seen in shipping lanes off the Massachusetts coast

The Great South Channel overlaps with shipping lanes to and from Boston, and NOAA Fisheries urged ships in the area to travel no faster than 10 knots until March 7 to protect the whales, the aquarium said. The restriction is voluntary.

The right whales were discovered in two separate groups by an aerial survey of the Great South Channel, the aquarium said in a press release. The first group of whales surfaced while “feeding about 35 miles east of Nantucket,” and a second group was seen 20 miles east of Chatham.

Authorities are urging boats traveling in shipping lanes off Cape Cod to slow down after 31 North Atlantic right whales were found in the area last week, the New England Aquarium said Monday.

Advertisement

Right whales are a critically endangered species, with an estimated population around 360.

“These protections are particularly important given the recent loss of two female right whales—one found off of Georgia after being struck by a vessel,” the aquarium said.

The majority of the whales were adults, with one that is at least 40 years old and about five females who had given birth in recent years, according to Katherine McKenna, assistant research scientist at the aquarium’s Anderson Cabot Center for Ocean Life.

Among them was an adult female named “Caterpillar,” who was hit by a vessel when she was two and named for the large scar on her back, McKenna said in an interview.

The presence of the right whales in the Great South Channel was “unexpected at this time of year,” the aquarium said.

“The whales are being less predictable because their prey has become less predictable,” said McKenna, who was on the aerial survey that spotted the whales. “It was really exciting to be able to find them and then to photograph them doing those kinds of behaviors.”

Advertisement

Between April 1 and July 31, the Great South Channel is “subject to a mandatory slow zone for boats and ships,” the aquarium said. In other months, the slow zone is voluntary.

McKenna said “people don’t really have an incentive” to follow the voluntary speed restrictions.

“In this area in particular, it’s very high for shipping,” McKenna said. “Slowing down to protect whales is not always super high on that priority list.”

For that reason, seeing so many whales in the area at this time of year “is concerning,” she said.

In 2022, NOAA Fisheries announced a plan to expand the speed restrictions, but they have not gone into effect.

“The Aquarium urges the Biden-Harris Administration to release a final rule immediately, and for Congress to allow its implementation,” the press release said.

Ava Berger can be reached at ava.berger@globe.com. Follow her @Ava_Berger_.