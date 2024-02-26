Airman who died after setting himself on fire outside the Israeli Embassy had attended school on Cape Cod

Bushnell attended the Nauset Public Schools from 2003 to 2007 and 2013 to 2014, the school district said in a statement.

The 25-year-old airman, Aaron Bushnell, of San Antonio died from his injuries, police said.

The airman who set himself on fire Sunday outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., while saying he “will no longer be complicit in genocide,” had attended public school on Cape Cod as a child, officials said Monday.

“The Nauset Public Schools is heartbroken to learn of the untimely death of one of our former students, Aaron Bushnell,” the school district said. “Our school community is saddened by Mr. Bushnell’s death and we offer our condolences to his family and friends.”

Bushnell approached the embassy shortly before 1 p.m. on Sunday and began livestreaming on the platform Twitch, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. Authorities believe Bushnell started a livestream, set his phone down, and doused himself in accelerant, and lit the flames. At one point, he said he “will no longer be complicit in genocide,” the person said.

In a statement, the Air Force said on Monday that “the individual involved in yesterday’s incident succumbed to his injuries and passed away last night.” The Air Force said it would provide more information a day after military officials complete notifying his next of kin.

