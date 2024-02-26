‘No Violence Know Peace’: Advocates rally at Brockton High following calls for National Guard to quell violence

At the rally Monday, residents, bundled up against the early-morning cold, said that instead of bringing in the National Guard, Brockton needs to come together as a community and give the school, students, and staff the support and resources they need. They waved homemade signs reading, “Boxer pride,” “No Violence Know Peace,” and “Support Students,” among others, and cheered for the students riding school buses as they pulled onto the high school’s vast campus — often to appreciative honks from the drivers.

On Friday, Feb. 16 — the most recent day of school — four School Committee members had called for the National Guard to be sent to the school to help quell campus violence amid a shortage of staff. However, education specialists, racial justice advocates, and other Brockton officials quickly voiced opposition to the prospect of militarizing the campus.

Dozens of activists, community members and parents gathered at the entrance of Brockton High School Monday morning to welcome students back after a weeklong vacation during which their school was in the national spotlight.

Rahsaan Hall, president of the Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts, organized the rally to show the school community that people are concerned and want to support them.

Advertisement

Addressing chaos and violence at Brockton High School Share WATCH: Some school committee members are asking the Governor to call in the National Guard. But as correspondent Daniel Kool explains, it's complicated.

“This is just an initial effort,” Hall said. “The bigger issue is the long-term work of engaging the community and advocating for the needs of students.”

That means volunteering and mentoring, Hall said, as well as supporting the school in getting the resources and money it needs to adequately support the district’s high needs students.

“These are flash points where people start paying attention,” Hall said. “The hope is that it can be sustained.”

Sharon Baker, a grandmother of Brockton students who founded a support group for young people called Life After Death after her son was murdered, said the faculty at Brockton High need to sit down and get to know the students.

Advertisement

“We don’t know what is going on in the homes,” Baker said. “We don’t know what these kids are going through.”

Baker also said the district needs more teachers.

Brockton is the state’s largest high school, with nearly 3,600 students. About 80 percent of the students are Black and Latino, and the majority are high needs and from low-income families, according to state data.

The campus, located about 25 miles south of Boston, has been engulfed in turmoil for months. The district has faced back-to-back multimillion budget deficits and has cut staff, leaving classrooms and hallways woefully understaffed. High teacher absences and a shortage of substitutes also have left hundreds of students spending at least some of the school day in the cafeteria. At a recent School Committee meeting, multiple teachers detailed frequent student fights and expressed concern for their safety.

Bishop Orlando Harris of Brockton’s New Life Christian Church on Monday morning said the school “definitely needs more resources.”

Michael Curry, a Brockton resident and NAACP national board member whose two sons graduated from the school, said that “the crisis is across the country, not just at Brockton High.”

“It’s the canary in the coalmine,” Curry said.

Curry highlighted the mental health struggles of students in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic as a cause of behavior issues, and said everyone — “the disrupted and the disruptors” need more support.

Advertisement

“It’s not the National Guard,” Curry said. “That’s as much of a distraction as a disruptive kid in class, having an armed guard in the classroom.”

Students walk to Brockton High School on Monday. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Gary Keith, a community activist, former City Council candidate, and parent of Brockton High alumni and a Brockton teacher, said the community “needs to take action.”

Keith said he went to Hyde Park High School during Boston’s mandatory busing in the 1970s, and that local community members came to the school to patrol the halls each day to prevent riots.

“They need to control the school, instead of letting kids control the school,” Keith said.

Leona Martin, a former Brockton High parent, the chair of the Brockton NAACP’s education committee, and a member of the districtwide Parent Advisory Council, said other things, including increasing funding for the campus, should be done instead of bringing in the National Guard.

“When we had more staff, I don’t think things were as bad as they are,” Martin said. “They’ve pulled a lot of great resources, and they need to come back, otherwise, we’ll never solve this.”

Following the financial difficulties in the district and upheaval at the high school, Mayor Robert Sullivan last week said the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will fund a campus safety audit.

Safety audits help identify existing security interventions that are working, as well as areas of concern. Based on those findings, changes for improvement are recommended.

Already, the state education department contracted with Open Architects to audit the school district’s finances and offer recommendations in how to fix the fiscal problems.

Advertisement

“We are committed to making sure our schools provide safe and supportive environments for all students, educators, and staff,” said Delaney Corcoran, spokeswoman for the Executive Office of Education. “The Healey-Driscoll administration is regularly engaging with Brockton Public Schools leadership through DESE to review the needs facing the district and to understand how the state can support the high school and greater Brockton community.”





Christopher Huffaker can be reached at christopher.huffaker@globe.com. Follow him @huffakingit.