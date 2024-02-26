Can Rhode Island afford to bring back cost-of-living raises for retiree pensions? A new report examines options.

The COLAs are currently slated to resume when the state pension system is 80 percent funded, projected to happen by 2031 for state employees and public school teachers. (Some of the municipal pension funds in the state system for police and firefighters have already reached 80 percent funded status and have restored COLAs.)

The options laid out in the report include restoring annual cost-of-living raises, or COLAs, to retirees, which were frozen by the 2011 reforms spearheaded by then-Treasurer Gina Raimondo, who later became governor and is now the US commerce secretary.

PROVIDENCE — A working group formed to study potential “unintended consequences” of Rhode Island’s 2011 pension reform law issued its final report Monday, laying out a menu of options to potentially roll back the reforms, while steering clear of making any specific recommendations.

The report lays out the significant price tag for taxpayers if the COLAs were to be permanently restored. The most expensive option listed in the report — restoring full 3 percent compounding COLAs and adjusting to make up for the previously-frozen raises — would cost $181 million annually and would increase the pension system’s unfunded liability by nearly $2 billion.

The report explores a series of different ways to potentially restore the COLAs, including doing so only for those who retired before the 2011 reforms took effect, or implementing a non-compounding COLA.

The report also lays out less expensive, temporary options, such as a one-time 3 percent cost-of-living raise, which would not be compounding. That would cost $10.5 million next fiscal year, according to the report.

State Treasurer James Diossa declined to recommend any of the specific options laid out in the report, which will be forwarded to the General Assembly to determine whether to implement any of the changes.

“Ultimately that’s the decision of the General Assembly,” Diossa said in an interview Monday afternoon. But, he said, “we’re just a few years away” from reaching the benchmark to restore COLAs if the state “stayed the course” without making changes.

“No one predicted a global pandemic and extraordinary high inflation, so there’s been people who have been impacted greatly,” he said.

Diossa cautioned that the cost estimates for each option were studied independently, so the impact would be greater if lawmakers decide to implement two or more of the reforms.

“If you start combining or grouping them as a package, it could have an effect on employee behavior, which could impact the cost overall, greatly,” Diossa said.

The Raimondo-era pension reforms, which in addition to freezing COLAs also raised the retirement age and made other changes, were implemented because the pension system was considered to be an in an “emergency stage,” and was 48 percent funded, according to the report. That put the state in danger of not being able to afford pension payments to retirees in the future.

But retirees and the unions that represent active members have long decried the suspension of the annual raise to their pension checks, especially as inflation has soared in recent years. The legislature last year restored a “fractional” annual COLA, which in 2024 will be .71 percent, according to Diossa’s office.

The state employees’ system is now 60 percent funded, according to the treasurer’s office, while the teachers’ fund is 64.5 percent funded. Both are slated to reached 80 percent status in 2031, spokesperson Michelle Moreno-Silva said.

The pension working group’s report said the 2011 reform law, called the Rhode Island Retirement Security Act of 2011, “achieved the state goals of reform” by stabilizing the pension fund and “dramatically” reducing taxpayer costs. But there was also a “negative financial impact on state employees and retirees.”

“Though the General Assembly understood the reform would have negative consequences, those impacts have been amplified by unexpected intervening events,” the report states. “Specifically, the interplay between the 2011 reform, unusually high inflation rates, and shifts in employee behavior since 2011 may have produced unexpected outcomes.”

The report notes “pensioner purchasing power” was expected to be lower because of the lack of annual increases to pension checks. “But it is considerably less likely that the legislature would have expected the dramatic rise in inflation that has occurred over the past several years,” the report states.

While some argue bolstering pension benefits could help employee retention, especially amid a statewide teacher shortage, the report noted there are a “number of push and pull factors” that influence an employee’s decision to stay in government service. So while pension reform could have an impact on retention and recruitment, the issue is “a dynamic, multi-faceted problem that cannot be attributed to any single factor.”

The 11-member working group was chaired by Michael DiBiase, president and CEO of the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council, and George Nee, president of the Rhode Island AFL-CIO. The group met six times and heard testimony from 160 members of the public and 26 “stakeholder groups” such as unions or retiree groups.

House Speaker Joe Shekarchi and Senate President Dominick Ruggerio both said their chambers would review the report in detail before making any decisions.

“The 2011 pension reforms were intended to ensure that public employees and retirees can count on a secure and sustainable retirement system, goals that must remain paramount as we review any potential modifications,” Ruggerio said. “In the coming weeks, Chairman Louis DiPalma and the Senate Finance Committee will undertake a thorough review of all aspects of the working group’s report through their public committee hearing process.”













Steph Machado can be reached at steph.machado@globe.com. Follow her @StephMachado.