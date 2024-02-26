Conn. woman injured in snowmobile crash in Bartlett, N.H.

Camilla Silva Sousa, 22, of Windsor, Conn., was riding the rented snowmobile on Bear Notch Road when she turned and drove off the left side of the trail and crashed about 2 miles from the nearest trailhead, Fish and Game said in a statement. The snowmobile flipped over and landed on top of her.

A Connecticut woman was taken to the hospital after her snowmobile went off a trail, crashed into a ditch, and landed on top of her on Monday afternoon in Bartlett, N.H., New Hampshire Fish and Game said.

“Initially she was unconscious but she did regain consciousness,” the statement said. “She was treated and evacuated in a rescue sled by members of Conway Fire and Rescue and taken by ambulance to the Memorial Hospital in North Conway for treatment.”

There has been a series of snowmobile crashes in New Hampshire this winter, including several over the weekend, and some have been deadly. There have been more fatal snowmobile crashes in New Hampshire so far in 2024 than there were in 2023, 2022, 2021, or 2020, including three that have killed Massachusetts residents, the Globe reported.

Krista Bebezas, 48, of Westford, died Saturday after she lost control of a snowmobile on a trail near Pine Mountain in Gorham, N.H., and crashed into the woods, the Globe reported.

Stacey McGarry, 56, of Littleton, died in January after a crash in Berlin, N.H., the Globe reported. Shawnee Hollis, 39, of North Brookfield, died Feb. 17, the day after she struck a tree in Milan, N.H.

No charges are pending against Sousa, the statement said. Her lack of experience driving a snowmobile “played a key role” in the crash, according to officials.

“As the season winds down trail conditions in many areas will become challenging,” the statement said. “Riders are reminded to use care and while enjoying the last riding of the season.”

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.