Girls’ basketball game draws national attention after injuries allegedly involving transgender player

The coach of Collegiate Charter School of Lowell, Kevin Ortins decided to end a Feb. 8 away game at KIPP Academy Lynn at halftime after hearing from the school’s players that they “feared getting injured and not being able to compete in the playoffs,” according to a statement by Collegiate’s spokesperson Casey Crane.

A girls’ basketball game between two schools in suburban Massachusetts is drawing national attention after one team forfeited following a series of injuries, some allegedly involving a transgender player on the opposing team. But while some are calling for more guidance from the state on how to handle transgender participation in sports, civil rights advocates warn the incident is being blown out of proportion.

Three players were hurt during the early February game, Crane said Thursday, two of whom were “injured in association with that player.” Collegiate’s 12-player team was already down four players when the game began, leaving only five players uninjured by halftime.

Riley Gaines, a former collegiate swimmer who has long opposed transgender participation in women’s sports, posted a video of the third injury to X, formerly known as Twitter. In the clip, a KIPP player can be seen fighting for the ball with a member of the opposing team, who appears to be shorter. The KIPP player appears to drag the Collegiate player for a moment, before she loses her grip on the ball and falls, according to the video.

As it circulated online, the video attracted some comments arguing that it proved transgender athletes should not be allowed in high school sports.

Carol Rose, executive director of the ACLU of Massachusetts, said the controversy surrounding the clip is “part of a coordinated attempt nationwide to try to remove LGBTQ people from public life.”

Rose said there are “hundreds, if not thousands” of transgender students playing high school sports without issue across the nation, and cautioned against conflating allegations of aggressive conduct by one player with broader issues of inclusion.

She said arguments that transgender girls inherently have an unfair advantage on the court are misguided, noting that some student athletes who are cisgender, meaning their gender identity aligns with the sex they were assigned at birth, are over 6 feet tall and more athletically built than their cisgender male peers.

The KIPP student, who identifies as transgender, has previously played on the school’s girls’ volleyball team and has been a member of the school’s girls’ track team without incident, Rhonda “Nikki” Barnes, the school’s executive director, said in a phone interview Thursday evening.

“To the best of our knowledge, this student has never been on a men’s team at KIPP,” Barnes said.

Samantha Cooke, a spokesperson for KIPP Academy said, “We condemn harmful comments being made online toward members of our community, and will continue to let the vision, mission and principles of our organization guide our actions.”

Crane said in a brief phone interview Thursday that the school’s primary concern is ensuring the safety of its athletes.

“We follow the Massachusetts state laws protecting the rights of our students,” she said. “But we need more guidance on the safety piece and how we do that.”

Crane said school officials were made aware after speaking with parents, players, and coaches, that “most of the players did not want to continue the game after witnessing the third player injured and the roughness of that play,” and they were concerned about being able to participate in the then-upcoming playoff game, which was four days away.

She declined to comment further.

Jennifer Levi, senior director of transgender and queer rights at GLAD, said concerns over student safety are “always an important consideration” but cautioned that safety provisions must be mindful of the needs of all students.

“What concerns me are reports that suggest transgender students should be excluded,” Levi said. She added that controversy surrounding this game “comes at a time where we are seeing at the national level transgender students being targeted by harmful laws in a whole range of different ways.”

The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association’s handbook states that a “student shall not be excluded from participation on a gender-specific sports team that is consistent with the student’s bona fide gender identity.”

The handbook makes clear, though, that the rule cannot be used for the purpose of creating a competitive advantage, adding that it is up to individual schools to verify that players are eligible to compete.

Rose said barring transgender athletes from high school sports could give administrators the power to determine which students can play based on administrators’ personal assessment of students’ masculinity or femininity and “their stereotype of what’s appropriate.”

“And that’s pretty scary from a privacy point of view,” Rose said. “I think that’s not the kind of society that we want to have.”

The role of transgender athletes in high school sports has grown increasingly contentious in recent years. Though supporters argue such bans discriminate against transgender athletes and that being allowed to play helps those players feel more comfortable, opponents claim that transgender athletes — especially transgender women — may have physical traits that give them an unfair advantage.

At least 20 states have approved some version of a blanket ban that would prevent transgender athletes from playing on K-12 or collegiate sports teams, according to the Associated Press. Sixteen have bans in effect, which cover at least interscholastic high school sports.

The Globe was unable to reach a spokesperson for the MIAA. Spokespeople for both schools declined to share information about the players involved, including the conditions of those injured.

Globe correspondent Ethan Fuller contributed to this report.

Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him @dekool01.