Governor Maura Healey says new overflow shelter for migrants in Fort Point is opening ‘as soon as possible’

“We continue to need to find safe housing for people; we continue to be in dialogue with the community and with the city,” Healey told a WCVB reporter in an interview. “I just don’t know how long it’s going to take to get everything operationalized and work things out with the community, work things out with the city, but [I] appreciate the city partnership there, appreciate the work of United Way.”

The site is being stood up as part of a $5 million grant the Healey administration awarded to the United Way of Massachusetts Bay last year to fund overflow shelter sites throughout the state.

The United Way is planning to open an emergency overflow shelter for migrants at an office building in Fort Point “as soon as possible,” Governor Maura Healey said Monday, as some residents and local officials said they are waiting for responses to their concerns about how the shelter will operate.

Healey’s comments marked the first confirmation that the United Way will move forward with using the building as a so-called safety net shelter — a place for homeless families who are not able to get a spot in the state’s emergency shelter system to stay while they are on the waiting list. The Globe previously reported that the site was being considered as a possible overflow shelter site.

The state works with the United Way to evaluate sites and has been engaging with local officials and community members, said Healey spokesperson Karissa Hand. She said the United Way is still finalizing the details for the site.

“The United Way and the state are continuing our due diligence with local officials to evaluate the viability of a SafetyNet Shelter site at 24 Farnsworth St. and are seeking to finalize and share details with the neighborhood as soon as [Tuesday] evening,” United Way of Massachusetts Bay spokesperson Brigid Boyd said in a statement.

Boyd said the shelter would provide “urgently needed temporary overnight shelter to eligible families and pregnant women.” An opening date has not been set, she said.

Migrants have been streaming into Massachusetts in recent months, escalating the state’s longstanding housing crisis. Shelters reached a capacity limit of 7,500 families in November, resulting in people being turned away for the first time. Officials have been scrambling to find places to house new arrivals from Haiti, Venezuela, and elsewhere, who continue to arrive in large numbers.

Officials and a neighborhood activist previously confirmed the state was considering the 92,000-square-foot building as a potential location for an emergency shelter. The building is owned by the Unitarian Universalist Association and serves as the church’s headquarters.

Boston City Councilor Erin Murphy told the Globe she’s heard from residents who still have questions about the logistics of using the site as a shelter and wanted to provide input before the state moved forward.

“I trust that the governor will make whatever accommodations needed to this office building [to house migrants], but I’m always concerned when neighbors feel like something happens to them without them being part of the process, even if they’re on board,” Murphy said.

The Fort Point Neighborhood Association said it was first informed on Feb. 8 that the state was looking at the Farnsworth Street building as a potential shelter site and sent a list of questions to city and state officials. The group said it requested a state official respond, but as of Monday it had not received an answer.

“No one from the administration has been named as someone for the community to work with and our questions remain unanswered,” the association said in a statement.

City Councilor Ed Flynn, whose district includes South Boston and the Seaport, said Monday that he opposes the proposal, in large part due to the building’s lack of showers. He said the United Way has “done a poor job” communicating with Fort Point residents and local elected officials about the plans for the Farnsworth Street site.

“We are extremely disappointed that they failed to respect the neighborhood [by not] asking their opinion and being available for a briefing,” he said.

A spokesperson for Mayor Michelle Wu’s office said neighborhood residents deserve to have their questions about the site heard.

“The City has been clear with the state and its partners that our residents must have an opportunity to learn and provide feedback regarding any proposed shelter sites in Boston, while at the same time prioritizing minimal disruption to area neighbors,” Wu’s office said. “We understand the state plans to connect with this community soon to provide additional information and answer outstanding questions.”

The SafetyNet Shelter Grant program launched last fall as a partnership between the state and the United Way, with a $5 million grant to build emergency shelters for unhoused families this winter. The program has so far launched nine shelters, with eight accommodating 97 families per night, and one day services center that can serve up to 200 people a day, Brigid said.

She said sites for potential shelters are prioritized based on how quickly they can open, and “we only advance proposals that provide a healthy, safe environment for those residing there.”

This story has been updated to clarify that the United Way is standing up the overflow shelter, with state money and assistance.

