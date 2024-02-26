Co-chair of Harvard antisemitism task force resigns

“Professor Sadun has expressed her desire to refocus her efforts on her research, teaching, and administrative responsibilities at HBS,” Garber said. “I am extremely appreciative of Professor Sadun’s participation in the task force over the past weeks. Her insights and passion for this work have helped shape the mandate for the task force and how it can best productively advance the important work ahead.”

Raffaella Sadun was named co-chair of the Presidential Task Force on Combating Antisemitism by Alan M. Garber, Harvard’s interim president, on Jan. 19. In a statement on Sunday, Garber said that Sadun, a Harvard Business School professor, had left the panel.

After little more than a month in the post, a Harvard University professor has resigned from a task force created to combat antisemitism on campus amid harsh criticism of the school’s handling of tensions over the war between Israel and Hamas.

In a statement, Sadun said she will continue to support the task force’s efforts.

“I am grateful to have had the opportunity to help advance the vital work to combat antisemitism and believe that President Garber has assembled an excellent task force,” she said. “I will continue to support efforts to tackle antisemitism at Harvard in any way I can from my faculty position.”

Sadun is being replaced by Jared Ellis, a Harvard Law School professor.

Derek J. Penslar, a professor of Jewish history and leading scholar of Zionism, remains as co-chair, according to the university. Detractors, including former Harvard president Lawrence Summers, have said Penslar was a poor choice because of his criticism of Israel and his view that some claims about the extent of antisemitism at Harvard have been overblown, the Globe has reported. Penslar has defended his views and his position on the panel.

The Harvard Crimson reported Sunday that Sadun was concerned that the university’s administration would not act on the task force’s recommendations but would instead treat the findings as optional advice.

The task force is being conducted in parallel with a Harvard Presidential Task Force on Combating Anti-Muslim and Anti-Arab Bias.

The Anti-Muslim bias panel is being led by three co-chairs: Ali Asani, a professor in Middle Eastern and Islamic culture and religion; Wafaie Fawzi, professor of global health and population sciences at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health; and Asim Ijaz Khwaja, professor of international finance and development at the Harvard Kennedy School.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This is a developing story.

