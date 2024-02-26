Across from the ‘Superman’ building, a historic Providence office building could become apartments

The property sold in late 2023 for $2.35 million to 136 Westminster Street LLC, a real estate holding company managed by Jeffrey B. Mendell, according to corporate records filed with the state. Mendell, who lives in Bedford, N.Y., has been a real estate investor and developer since the 1980s. He currently serves as the managing director of Greenwich Development Partners and is the owner of JBM Realty Capital Corp.

The property at 136-144 Westminster St., which is historically known as the Lauderdale Building, currently consists of nine office suites with three retail tenants on the ground floors. Plans for the building, which was first constructed in 1894, are getting underway to convert it to 24 apartments priced at market-rate, with potential renovations to the three retail spaces.

PROVIDENCE — Across the street from the “Superman” building, a historic five-story office building on Westminster Street could get a second life as apartments.

Mendell is working with his son-in-law, Eric Edelman, and two other minority owners on the project.

The developers sought a $730,000 grant under the state’s First Wave Closing Fund from Rhode Island Commerce Corporation. Total construction and development costs could total around $10.9 million. Commerce’s Investment Committee, which met in executive session on Monday, held their decision for further study.

The First Wave Closing Fund permits the Commerce Corporation, a quasi-public agency, to provide lynchpin financing unavailable from other sources to close transactions of a critical or catalytic nature. Funds can be used for working capital, equipment, furnishings, fixtures, construction, rehabilitation, and other uses, according to the legislation.

Edelman, a managing partner of Mana Tree Properties, said there are structural issues in the basement that are in “desperate need of repairs,” which is “why we’re applying for state funds for the historic restoration of the building.” He also said that the apartments will be “larger” in size in comparison to other housing development around the city. He said the units will be appropriate for young families, including those with children, and retirees.

The news comes as commercial landlords across the country have struggled to attract office workers and companies back to the office, and as property owners have looked into converting office buildings into housing.

Work at the “Superman” building in downtown Providence begins as the rehab of the interior will provide new housing to replace previous commercial uses. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Across the street from the Lauderdale Building is the “Superman” building, Rhode Island’s tallest building, which sat vacant for nearly a decade before owner High Rock Development made a deal with the state in 2022 to convert the former banking hub into 285 apartments. Construction on the property, historically known as the Industrial National Bank Building, finally began in late 2023.

The Lauderdale Building, which was constructed decades before the Superman building was built in 1928, features terra-cotta and Roman brick exterior. The property’s design received national attention in June 1984 in the American Architect and Building News, which made mention of its “fireproof” construction, and the designer’s use of polished dark Quincy granite, according to records maintained at Rhode Island College’s library.

The property was built as an investment property for the Butler-Duncan Land Company (which was operated by the heirs of Cyrus Butler and Alexander Duncan). It was used as an office building until cumulative decay forced it to close, and there was talk in 1975 that it would need to be demolished. The building was later sold to Kate’s Properties, according to records with the US Department of the Interior, and the firm began rehabilitation work.

Today, large swaths of the Lauderdale Building’s 33,700-square-foot space have been left vacant. Edelman said the building was more than 90 percent vacant when it was purchased.

Grow Smart R.I. vacated offices in the building this past month.

Franklin Rogers Ltd., a fine men’s clothing store known for selling business suits, had leased retail space on the first and second floors. But in October 2023, the store was officially evicted from the space after it owed the landlord more than $65,000 in back rent. Through much of 2023, the store had a sign in the window that said it was “temporary closed” — even before the landlord, Lauderdale Associates LLC, filed a commercial property eviction complaint in mid-September.

It’s unclear when the store officially closed. The store’s longtime owner, Roger Gross, died in April 2023 at 77.

Tommy’s Place, a longtime diner and bar on the backside of the building, also closed recently.

The Christian Science Reading Room occupies the building’s remaining retail space, a Christian book store connected to the First Church of Christ, Scientist, on Prospect Street in the College Hill neighborhood.

This story has been updated with comments from Eric Edelman.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.