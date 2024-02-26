Person flown to hospital from Holliston High School, officials say

Authorities, citing privacy concerns, did not say whether it was a student or a staff member who was taken by helicopter or describe the nature of the emergency.

A person at Holliston High School was flown to a hospital on Monday and is “receiving proper care,” officials said.

“The safety of all students and staff is taken very seriously at Holliston Public Schools and we are very proud of how everyone managed the situation today,” local officials said in a statement. “We know that these type of incidents can be very frightening for anyone involved ...The person involved is receiving proper care needed and is in good hands.”

No further information was available.

