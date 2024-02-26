Juvenile victim stabbed in neck at Quincy Center MBTA station, four youths detained

Four juvenile assailants were taken into custody after a juvenile victim was stabbed in the neck at the Quincy Center MBTA station Monday night, officials said.
The physical altercation occurred at about 7:25 p.m. and left the victim with a non-life-threatening stab wound, according to Superintendent Richard Sullivan, an MBTA Transit Police spokesperson.
Four youths were detained for their alleged involvement in the stabbing, which remains under investigation, he said.
Delays of less than 15 minutes were reported on the Red Line directly following the stabbing, according to Sullivan. The scene was cleared and trains were operating normally by about 8 p.m.
No additional information was available Monday night.
