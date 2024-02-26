Juvenile victim stabbed in neck at Quincy Center MBTA station, four youths detained

Four juvenile assailants were taken into custody after a juvenile victim was stabbed in the neck at the Quincy Center MBTA station Monday night, officials said.

The physical altercation occurred at about 7:25 p.m. and left the victim with a non-life-threatening stab wound, according to Superintendent Richard Sullivan, an MBTA Transit Police spokesperson.

Four youths were detained for their alleged involvement in the stabbing, which remains under investigation, he said.