Judge delays start of Karen Read trial until April

Judge Beverly J. Cannone ruled during a brief hearing in Norfolk Superior Court that the trial, which had been slated to begin March 12, will now start April 16. Read has been charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence, and leaving the scene of an accident causing personal injury and death. She has pleaded not guilty and is free on bail.

DEDHAM — A judge on Monday pushed back the highly anticipated trial of Karen Read — the Mansfield woman accused of backing her SUV into her boyfriend and leaving him for dead in a 2022 blizzard in Canton — by a month.

Cannone said that a hearing on March 12 will now focus on outstanding defense motions, including a motion to dismiss the case. Another hearing April 12 will precede the trial, she said.

Prosecutors allege Read, 43, backed her SUV into her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, during the predawn hours of Jan. 29, 2022, outside a Canton home after a night of heavy drinking at area bars. She returned to the scene around 6 a.m. with two other women and found O’Keefe’s body in the snow and allegedly repeated at one point, “I hit him, I hit him, I hit him,” according to prosecutors.

Karen Read walked out of the courthouse in front of her defense attorneys at Norfolk County Superior Court on Monday. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Read’s lawyers have maintained her innocence and claimed that she is a victim of a sprawling law enforcement coverup. They assert that O’Keefe entered the home, which was owned by another Boston police officer, and was beaten and attacked by a German shepherd before his body was planted outside the residence.

With its dueling narratives about the death of a police officer, the case has drawn national media attention as the trial approaches. Locally, advocates for Read’s innocence are led by “Turtleboy” blogger Aidan Kearney, who himself faces charges of witness intimidation in connection with the case.

Read’s case also caught the eye of the federal government. Acting US Attorney Joshua S. Levy’s office is conducting a federal investigation of the state law enforcement probe of O’Keefe’s death, according to officials and prior legal filings. Levy’s office hasn’t commented publicly on the federal investigation.

In court Monday, Read’s attorney Alan Jackson said the defense recently received thousands of pages of material from the federal government. He said much of it appears new and that it “appears to us to be exculpatory.” In light of that, he continued, the April 16 trial date is “probably not realistic.”

Norfolk Assistant District Attorney Laura McLaughlin disputed Jackson’s characterization of the new material from the federal government, telling Cannone the vast majority of the federal documents are “consistent with the Commonwealth’s theory of the case.”

Last Wednesday, prosecutors said in court documents that DNA evidence implicates Read in O’Keefe’s death. Her right taillight was broken after she ran him over, prosecutors allege.

“Through trace analysis and forensic testing, the Massachusetts State Police Crime Laboratory discovered the victim’s DNA present on the broken taillight and microscopic pieces of red and clear apparent plastic located in the victim’s clothing,” prosecutors wrote in the filing. “Comparison testing was conducted, and the results demonstrate that the microscopic pieces of red and clear plastic are consistent with the broken pieces of plastic from the defendant’s right rear taillight.”

In previous court filings, prosecutors have said that DNA testing was being conducted on a human hair recovered from the rear quarter panel of Read’s SUV. The status of the hair testing wasn’t immediately clear on Monday.

Prosecutors have also cited “evidence [submitted] to a veterinary forensic laboratory that concluded there was no canine DNA associated with the swabs taken” from O’Keefe’s clothing in the area of his injuries.

Separately, Kearney, a 42-year-old controversial blogger from Holden, has pleaded not guilty to charges of intimidating witnesses in Read’s case as well as separate accusations involving a former girlfriend. He was released on personal recognizance Friday after being held for 60 days on a bail violation stemming from the encounter with the former girlfriend.

In the case involving the former girlfriend, there was a court hearing scheduled for Monday but it was canceled when authorities dropped the charges at the district court level after Kearney was indicted in a related case in superior court.

He is due to appear in superior court on April 23 on charges of witness intimidation and unlawful recording. He has pleaded not guilty.

Authorities have said Read allegedly shared nonpublic information about her case with Kearney and that the two had 189 phone calls over a period of several months last year.

On Monday, the courthouse benches were packed largely by Read’s backers, many wearing shirts that read “Free Karen Read.” When she entered the courtroom, the crowd cheered and applauded. After the 11-minute-long hearing, Read left the courthouse flanked by her lawyer to cheers from the assembled crowd of around 100 outside.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Sean Cotter can be reached at sean.cotter@globe.com. Follow him @cotterreporter.