Man affiliated with MS-13 gang, wanted for murder in El Salvador, is arrested after traffic stop in Canton

Garcia-Manzanares allegedly told the trooper he didn’t have a driver’s license and instead showed him a photo on his phone of a driver’s license issued in El Salvador and gave the trooper a passport from El Salvador with his name on it, the statement said. Garcia-Manzanares also had a Lynn address.

Wilmer A. Garcia-Manzanares was driving a black Honda Odyssey when he passed a trooper and was pulled over near the ramp from I-93 south to I-95 south at 8:45 p.m. on Feb. 18, State Police said in a statement. He was stopped because his minivan allegedly had no light on its rear license plate.

A Lynn man affiliated with the MS-13 criminal gang was arrested last week after a state trooper learned that he was wanted in El Salvador for murder and extortion during a traffic stop on Interstate 95 in Canton, State Police said Monday.

Advertisement

The trooper went back to his cruiser and looked up Garcia-Manzanares and his vehicle, the statement said. He confirmed that Garcia-Manzanares did not have a license and saw in the National Crime Information Center database that Garcia-Manzanares was a fugitive from El Salvador, was affiliated with the MS-13 international criminal gang, and was wanted for homicide and extortion, according to the statement.

Get Nightmare in Mission Hill A limited-series newsletter about the untold story of the Charles and Carol Stuart case. Enter Email Sign Up

The database also indicated that Garcia-Manzanares could be armed and dangerous, had committed multiple crimes in New York state in recent years, and had previously been removed from the United States, the statement said.

It also said that an arresting agency should immediately contact Interpol, the international police organization, which had issued a Red Notice — a request to law enforcement agencies worldwide to locate and hold a wanted person pending extradition or surrender — on behalf of Salvadoran authorities.

The trooper called for backup, and Garcia-Manzanares was arrested for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, the statement said. He was taken to the State Police Foxborough barracks to be booked.

Advertisement

State Police notified US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Interpol of the arrest, per department policy, the statement said.

An ICE deportation officer later came to the barracks, and Garcia-Manzanares was released to the officer’s custody in the lobby after he was booked, the statement said.

“Information provided by federal officials indicates that Garcia-Manzanares illegally entered the US at least four times in recent years, including illegal border crossings into New York state and Texas,” the statement said. “Each time, after his capture and removal, he returned to the US.”

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.