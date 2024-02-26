Man dies after shooting in Springfield, police say

A man died after he was shot in Springfield late Monday afternoon, police said.
Officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the 700 block of Bay Street about 3:55 p.m., Ryan Walsh, a spokesperson for the Springfield police, said in a social media post. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man, whose identity was not released, died at the scene, Walsh said.
The shooting is under investigation, Walsh said. He did not immediately respond to a request for additional details on Monday night.
