Man dies after shooting in Springfield, police say

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated February 26, 2024, 51 minutes ago

A man died after he was shot in Springfield late Monday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the 700 block of Bay Street about 3:55 p.m., Ryan Walsh, a spokesperson for the Springfield police, said in a social media post. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man, whose identity was not released, died at the scene, Walsh said.

The shooting is under investigation, Walsh said. He did not immediately respond to a request for additional details on Monday night.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.

