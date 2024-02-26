‘Our hearts are broken’: 12-year-old girl killed in Middleborough fire identified

The child “was more than everything,” her father, James Lane, said in an interview broadcast by WCVB-TV. “Obviously, everything is gone. Possessions don’t mean a thing.”

Jasmine Lane had turned 12 in November, according to the Plymouth district attorney’s office. Authorities had previously reported that the victim in the fatal fire was 11.

On Monday, authorities identified a 12-year-old girl who died in a fast-moving house fire in Middleborough early Saturday morning that also left three others injured.

A 61-year-old woman who suffered serious burn injuries was taken from the home to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence, the district attorney’s office said in a statement. A 59-year-old man and a girl whose age was not released were taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton for treatment, the DA’s office said.

Around 2 a.m. Saturday, firefighters and police responded to a report that residents were trapped inside a burning two-story home at 27 Pearl St., according to the DA’s office.

Crews arriving at the home found heavy flames coming from both floors and began an “aggressive attack” to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby buildings, prosecutors said.

Firefighters tried to get inside the house to rescue a girl they were told was still inside, but they couldn’t go in because of the heavy flames, the statements said.

Once the fire was put out, Jasmine was found dead inside the home.

“She was a cheerleader,” Jasmine’s father said in the WCVB broadcast. “She loved her family, she loved her friends, she loved her sisters. She wanted to be a babysitter.”

Jasmine had attended Nichols Middle School in Middleborough, the district said, and members of her family attend an elementary school and the high school in town, the Globe reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Middleborough fire and police, State Police, and the State Fire Marshal’s Office. Officials said no foul play is suspected.

“There was so much potential and, for this to happen ... our hearts are broken in a million pieces,” James Lane said.

