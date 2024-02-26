Charlotte Mathews-Nelson and Leon Nelson, NAACP leaders, advanced educational and economic equality in Boston

Charlotte Mathews-Nelson, who with her late husband, Leon Nelson, devoted her life’s work to civil rights efforts, said she is humbled to be honored as one of 69 heroes at Embrace Boston’s 1965 Freedom Plaza.

That is because her and her husband’s names are etched in stone alongside the leaders she learned from, including Melnea Cass, Thomas Atkins, and Kenneth Guscott. Although they have passed away, their leadership continues to be a driving presence in Mathews-Nelson’s everyday life, she said.

“Mrs. Cass taught me to be a good listener. Thomas Atkins had the patience of Job. Kenneth Guscott did not quit,” Mathews-Nelson told The Boston Globe. “[I] feel blessed that I can call upon some of their memories and some of their teachings today in order to survive.”

Just as those leaders paved a way forward for Mathews-Nelson, she too has worked to expand opportunities for others.

Her commitment to social justice stems from her upbringing in the segregated South in Miami-Dade County, Fla., where she saw and experienced firsthand the systems of racial injustice that have long plagued the United States — from the disenfranchisement of Black voters to persistent inequalities in education.

After moving to Boston in the 1960s, Mathews-Nelson began working as the secretary for the Brockton branch of the NAACP.

Since then, “I haven’t looked back,” she said.

The NAACP has been the foundation of Mathews-Nelson’s activism. She worked at the Boston chapter, then served as president of the NAACP New England Area Conference for 12 years in the 1980s and ‘90s. During that tenure, she also secured a seat on the NAACP’s national board of directors.

Mathews-Nelson’s role in the New England Area Conference is an indication of her “leadership and acumen,” said Joseph Feaster, an attorney and former president of the Boston NAACP branch who worked with the Nelsons during his tenure.

Mathews-Nelson now works at Northeastern University, her alma mater, as the program director in the Center for Law, Equity, and Race. Her position at NU, where she has worked for 40 years, brings her “full circle,” she said.

“It all connects to social justice and trying to right what has been wrong, legally, in this country,” Mathews-Nelson said.

Mathews-Nelson also holds a leadership position at St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church in Cambridge. Her commitment to justice has been recognized by the city of Boston, and she has worked with several other committees and coalitions representing Boston’s underserved communities.

But what she’s most proud of is her work with the NAACP’s Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological, and Scientific Olympics (ACT-SO) program, which aims to foster and promote academic and creative achievement among Black teenagers. Mathews-Nelson helped bring the program, which is still active, to Boston in the 1980s after it was launched nationally.

It was and still is a “wonderful program,” Mathews-Nelson said. It cultivates a nationwide “collective family” of young people pursuing careers in science, technology, and cultural sects, she said, allowing participants to build networks, pursue educational opportunities, and win scholarships and prizes.

She saw her work as a way to create an academic environment for teenagers that she never had.

“I’m so glad that I was put on this path, and that I was able to do what I did,” she said.

Her work with the NAACP also introduced her to her husband, Leon Nelson, who died in 1999. Nelson served as president of Boston’s NAACP chapter and worked for the association’s national chapter, helping organize security for nationwide events.

His main focus, Mathews-Nelson said, was eradicating economic injustices. He founded and led the Greater Roxbury Chamber of Commerce, which supported Black-owned businesses by organizing events and directories, helping educate and inform business owners, and celebrating community successes.

Nelson acted as the “ear,” Mathews-Nelson said, for “what was happening with Black businesses — when, where, why, and how.”

The Nelsons and the other heroes named at The Freedom Plaza were “instrumental in shaping the fabric for what exists for the Black community now,” Feaster said. He recalled the couple bringing their daughter, Lori Nelson, to NAACP meetings, holding the young child on their lap. Lori now works as Boston’s senior adviser on racial justice.

Although the Greater Roxbury Chamber of Commerce is no longer active, Mathews-Nelson said she is pleased with the progress that has been made for economic equality. She cited several groups, such as the Black Economic Council of Massachusetts, that are “laser-focused” on closing the racial wealth gap.

“A lot of things that [Leon Nelson] attempted to do and implemented at that time are being carried on now by other folks who are in our community, who are just as serious and determined that we all should have equal access to everything that we should have as citizens in Greater Boston,” she said. “His name was not in vain.”

And just as her husband’s legacy lives on, Mathews-Nelson’s impact endures — in youth programs like ACT-SO, in her educational advances at NU, and in the lives she’s touched along the way.

Madeline Khaw can be reached at maddie.khaw@globe.com. Follow her @maddiekhaw.