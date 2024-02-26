Authorities identify N.H. woman who died after being found in woods about a mile from her home

“It’s a very tragic story,” he said. “They were under the impression that she was out with friends.”

Samantha Willard, 31, told her father on Wednesday she was going out, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. Relatives reported her missing on Saturday, said Colonel Kevin J. Jordan, commander of the agency’s law enforcement unit.

Authorities on Monday identified a woman who was found in the woods about a mile from her home in Richmond, N.H., on Sunday and died from injuries caused by prolonged exposure to bitterly cold temperatures.

On Saturday, local authorities searched for Willard. Shortly after midnight on Sunday, New Hampshire Fish and Game officials were notified and searchers were deployed at sunrise. A dog found Willard around 10:45 a.m., officials said.

Temperatures dropped into the teens at night during the four days Willard was missing, according to National Weather Service records.

“She was barefoot. She was half-dressed,” Jordan said. “She was pretty incoherent.”

Jordan said Willard likely took off her shoes and outdoor wear due to hypothermia.

“Typically, when people get hypothermic, the first thing that starts to go is their ability to reason,” he said. “That’s pretty typical of the condition that she was found in, being severely hypothermic.”

Willard was rushed to the Richmond Fire Department station, where rescuers worked to warm her up. Around 11:45 a.m., she was flown to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, where she later died.

