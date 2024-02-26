Pawtucket woman charged in crash in which R.I. state trooper was injured during snowstorm

JOHNSTON, R.I. — A Pawtucket woman is facing a charge of driving to endanger after she allegedly rear-ended a Rhode Island State Police cruiser during a snowstorm earlier this month , injuring the trooper.

During the Feb. 13 snowstorm, state police say Ayeni was traveling 97 miles per hour in a Honda Accord on Route 6 East — a 55 mile per hour zone — when “she lost control and hit the rear of the cruiser along the right shoulder of the roadway,” police said in a news release on Monday.

“The cruiser was stopped and investigating a previous crash in that area,” state police said. The crash happened at the top of the Hartford Avenue on-ramp.

The state trooper, who was not identified, was transported to Rhode Island Hospital, and was later released with minor injuries, state police said.

Friday’s arrest was made after an investigation of the crash. Ayeni is charged with driving so as to endanger, resulting in physical injury, according to state police.

The crash was investigated by the State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit and the Scituate Barracks.

Ayeni was arraigned before a judge at State Police Headquarters and released with a future 3rd District Court date, police said.

