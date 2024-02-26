Vote is one step in the process of moving the bus station out of Kennedy Plaza in Providence

The I-195 Redevelopment District Commission has voted 2-0, with 2 abstentions, to allow the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority to explore the feasibility of building a new transit center on Parcel 35 between Clifford and Friendship streets in Providence.

State leaders have been talking about moving the bus station out of Providence’s Kennedy Plaza for a while now, and tonight took one of the first formal steps to begin that process.

The commission agreed not to market Parcel 35 to any other potential buyer until at least Oct. 1, 2024.

RIPTA is working with Next Wave Rhode Island Partners, a newly created consortium that includes Gilbane Development Company, Gilbane Building Company, Marsella Development, Plenary Americas, CUBE 3, and Jacobs. State officials are calling this the first phase of a public-private partnership.

During the first phase, RIPTA and Next Wave are expected to complete site studies and assessments and begin developing cost estimates for the project. While tonight’s vote is specifically about Parcel 35, the partners aren’t ruling out exploring other potential sites on the I-195 land.

State and city leaders have been trying to move the bus station out of Kennedy Plaza for several years, but the plan has repeatedly been derailed for various reasons. But both Governor Dan McKee and Mayor Brett Smiley have said they support the concept of building a new transit center on the I-195 land, although they have been careful to not specifically identify the possible location.

RIPTA advocates are likely to oppose the new transit center, especially at a time when the agency is proposing severe cuts to bus lines to close a budget gap.

This story has been updated with the commission’s vote.

