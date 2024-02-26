Prisoner caught after escaping from transport vehicle on Interstate 95 in Waltham

A prisoner who escaped from a transport vehicle on Interstate 95 in Waltham was arrested after a nearly hour-long manhunt Monday evening, State Police said.

Victor De Moura-Pereira, 20, of Framingham, was in a Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department vehicle traveling in the southbound lane before Exit 41 to Route 20 when he escaped about 6 p.m., State Police Trooper James D. DeAngelis, a spokesperson for the agency, said in an email.

State Police deployed patrols, a helicopter, a K9 unit, and a drone to find De Moura-Pereira, he said.