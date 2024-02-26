Prisoner caught after escaping from transport vehicle on Interstate 95 in Waltham

A prisoner who escaped from a transport vehicle on Interstate 95 in Waltham was arrested after a nearly hour-long manhunt Monday evening, State Police said.
Victor De Moura-Pereira, 20, of Framingham, was in a Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department vehicle traveling in the southbound lane before Exit 41 to Route 20 when he escaped about 6 p.m., State Police Trooper James D. DeAngelis, a spokesperson for the agency, said in an email.
State Police deployed patrols, a helicopter, a K9 unit, and a drone to find De Moura-Pereira, he said.
De Moura-Pereira was apprehended near Second Avenue about 55 minutes after the escape, DeAngelis said.
“He has been transferred to the custody of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement as he is currently subject to a detainer placed on him by that agency,” DeAngelis said.
De Moura-Pereira was arrested Sunday by Framingham police for multiple counts of assault and battery on a police officer, DeAngelis said.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.