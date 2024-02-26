Shore access is also a food access issue, URI researcher says

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Melva Treviño is a University of Rhode Island professor you’ll often find on the coast, chatting with local fishermen, usually with a student or two. She’s been conducting research in the Ocean State since 2019, exploring the relationship communities have with the shoreline, particularly immigrant groups.

The Boston Globe’s weekly Ocean State Innovators column features a Q&A with Rhode Island innovators who are starting new businesses and nonprofits, conducting groundbreaking research, and reshaping the state’s economy. Send tips and suggestions to reporter Alexa Gagosz at alexa.gagosz@globe.com .

Her work focuses on understanding how communities can improve food security and overall well-being by fishing and consuming what they catch. She hopes to identify the barriers that exist for people trying to access the coast, as well as educate and inspire stakeholders to create policies that reduce those barriers. The project is funded by Rhode Island Sea Grant.

Last year, the R.I. General Assembly passed and Governor Dan McKee signed historic legislation to improve public access to the shore, which is provided for in the state Constitution. Treviño’s work is within the context of that debate, where she is most focused on who is missing from the state’s ongoing shore access conversations.

Advertisement

Rhode Island professor Melva Treviño. Courtesy URI

Q. What have you found are some of the main reasons Rhode Islanders fish?

A. Recreation is obviously a big, big reason. We’ve spoken to people living in small apartments in Providence who talked about fishing as a way to escape the summer heat, something to do with the family.

We also got a lot of, “Well, I like to eat fish.” So that is where I started: A lot of people fish for food reasons.

From there, I saw the opportunity to apply for the Sea Grant Project, and I really wanted to focus more on making this an advocacy research project, where I am totally OK with arguing that I want to advocate for coastal access and expand the narrative.

Advertisement

Yes, the coast is there for recreational purposes, and all of us have a right to it. But there’s also some people that access the coast for food reasons: to feed themselves and their families and their communities. That was really missing from a lot of the coastal access conversations. I don’t think people are saying, “Hey, this is a food access issue.” But it is.

Q. What are some of the barriers to accessing the coast that you’ve identified so far?

A. People have shared experiences and narratives of showing up to places and being told that they’re going to have the cops called on them. Some people reported that some places aren’t necessarily the best because there’s maybe no parking, no amenities, no bathrooms. Those are issues that I think are aligned with a lot of the narratives that we hear about coastal access.

But, I wanted to start learning about the barriers that people face when they want to have access to the coast to improve their food security. I thought, if we show up, and they’re there, they can probably share some insight. But they also already got there. They know how to access the coast. But what about people who aren’t already there?

Q. How did you find groups encountering barriers to access?

A. I had built relationships with some community organizations already, and the Center for Southeast Asians of Rhode Island and the Refugee Dream Center said yes to working with us.

Advertisement

I knew the Southeast Asian community was very active in fishing because I talked to a lot of members of that community on the coast. But I wasn’t as aware of the more recent immigrants or refugees served by the Refugee Dream Center, so they’re working with the most recent arrivals, and they help them get settled in the state.

When we spoke to them, the conversation really shifted. We learned immediately that our questions were not relevant. We learned that there’s people who’ve been in the state for 5-6 years, and they’ve been to the coast 1-2 times. So the conversation was no longer about the barriers of getting there. It was about not knowing that the coast is an accessible space, not knowing that they can show up and that they’re going to be OK. Not knowing that they can keep the fish they catch. The level of knowledge was not there. They did not have access to this information.

It was sad to learn, but it really gave us insight that for some communities, the problems are totally different than what we usually think of.

Q. What do you hope to accomplish with the project?

A. There’s so much to this work. It’s not just coastal access or food access, it’s access to information. Like people consuming fish that they shouldn’t be consuming as often as they do. The lack of access to information is what’s keeping certain people from enjoying the full benefits that the ocean can provide.

Advertisement

For me, the work is very exploratory. Even just learning these things, it sounds basic, but it is new information that’s not being given the attention it deserves.

There’s a bus, for example, that goes from Providence to the coast. I know there was talk that they were maybe going to cancel that route because it wasn’t getting enough use. That sends the message that people don’t need public transportation. But in reality, do people even know that bus route exists?

The biggest thing that I can hope for in this work is that it starts to ignite interest among many different stakeholders so they can start to think about how to tackle these problems. Because there are so many of them, and they’re so multilayered and so complex. It will require many people working together to improve coastal access for these communities.

Q. What sites do you plan to visit this summer?

We’re working on a bigger project looking at alternative self-provisioning food networks. It’s a USDA-funded project that’s mostly focusing on urban growers and how people gain access to food through community gardens, backyard gardens, bartering, gifting, selling on the side of the street.

We are trying to merge the land side and the sea side to see how self-provisioning activities such as gathering or growing or fishing can intersect to contribute to people’s well-being and provide a food source to different immigrant and refugee communities.

Advertisement

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.





Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her @brittbowker and also on Instagram @brittbowker.