Victim in fatal Sudbury fire identified as 74-year-old woman; cause was electrical, officials say

A member of Shahani’s family and a Sudbury police officer were taken from the home to a local hospital for treatment of injuries they sustained while trying to rescue Shahani, police said.

Hema O. Shahani was found dead in one of the home’s bedrooms, according to a statement from the state Department of Fire Services. She had limited mobility and was unable to escape her home when the three-alarm fire started, officials said.

On Monday, authorities identified a 74-year-old woman who died last week in a Sudbury house fire and said the blaze had likely been caused by a circuit that overheated because a space heater was in use.

Advertisement

“On behalf of the Sudbury Fire Department and our community, I want to express our deepest condolences to Ms. Shahani’s loved ones,” Sudbury Fire Chief John Whalen said in the statement. “They lost a cherished family member and all our thoughts are with them right now.”

Get Nightmare in Mission Hill A limited-series newsletter about the untold story of the Charles and Carol Stuart case. Enter Email Sign Up

Around 5 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters and police responded to a 911 call reporting a blaze in the single-family home at 30 Goodman’s Hill Road, officials said. There, they found “heavy fire” coming from the rear of the home.

Shahani’s family members had begun heating areas of the home with several space heaters after the first floor lost heat the previous night, according to the statement. Officials said at least one of the heaters was left running overnight.

Investigators believe the fire, which began inside a wall and then spread to a closet on the wall’s other side and expanded across the home, was likely caused by the overheating of a circuit that powered a space heater, according to the statement.

Code compliance officials from the Department of Fire Services found no working smoke alarms in the living areas on the first and second floors of the home, the fire marshal’s office said.

Advertisement

State Fire Marshal Jon Davine expressed sympathy for “Ms. Shahani’s family and every family that loses a loved one to fire.”

“This was a tragic loss for them and the community,” Davine said in the statement. “Please, if you do one thing today, check to be sure you have working smoke alarms installed on every level of your home.”





Lila Hempel-Edgers can be reached at lila.hempeledgers@globe.com. Follow her on X @hempeledgers and on Instagram @lila_hempel_edgers.