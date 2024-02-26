Homicide detectives investigating after two people are found dead at hotel in Theater District

Police are investigating after two people were found dead Monday at a hotel in Boston’s Theater District, officials said.

Officers went to the Moxy Boston Downtown on Tremont Street around 12:20 p.m. after a hotel employee alerted authorities, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said at the scene.

“The general public and other guests should not be concerned at this time,” he said. Hayden said a death investigation is underway but offered few details.