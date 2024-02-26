fb-pixelHomicide detectives investigating after two bodies found at Theater District hotel Skip to main content

Homicide detectives investigating after two people are found dead at hotel in Theater District

By John R. Ellement and Tonya Alanez Globe Staff,Updated February 26, 2024, 2:18 p.m.
The removal of one of two bodies at the Moxy hotel in Boston on Monday.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Police are investigating after two people were found dead Monday at a hotel in Boston’s Theater District, officials said.

Officers went to the Moxy Boston Downtown on Tremont Street around 12:20 p.m. after a hotel employee alerted authorities, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said at the scene.

“The general public and other guests should not be concerned at this time,” he said. Hayden said a death investigation is underway but offered few details.

“It’s way too early to comment,” Hayden said.

Homicide detectives are investigating, according to a law enforcement official.

Between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., officials carried what appeared to be two bodies from the hotel and loaded them into vehicles from the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office.

A hotel receptionist declined to comment.

On its website, the hotel describes itself as a “boutique hotel that redefines city lodging with its dynamic blend of modern convenience and engaging, party-loving atmosphere.”

Exterior of Moxy Boston Downtown hotel in Boston.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff


