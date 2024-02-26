Homicide detectives investigating after two people are found dead at hotel in Theater District

Police are investigating after two people were found dead Monday at a hotel in Boston’s Theater District, officials said.
Officers went to the Moxy Boston Downtown on Tremont Street around 12:20 p.m. after a hotel employee alerted authorities, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said at the scene.
“The general public and other guests should not be concerned at this time,” he said. Hayden said a death investigation is underway but offered few details.
“It’s way too early to comment,” Hayden said.
Homicide detectives are investigating, according to a law enforcement official.
Between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., officials carried what appeared to be two bodies from the hotel and loaded them into vehicles from the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office.
Advertisement
A hotel receptionist declined to comment.
On its website, the hotel describes itself as a “boutique hotel that redefines city lodging with its dynamic blend of modern convenience and engaging, party-loving atmosphere.”
Globe correspondent Ava Berger contributed to this report.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe. Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her @talanez.