Westford woman identified as person killed in snowmobile crash in N.H. on Saturday

Bebezas crashed into the woods, sustaining significant injuries, according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

Krista Bebezas lost control of the vehicle on a trail near Pine Mountain in Gorham, N.H., officials said.

Authorities on Monday identified the person who was fatally injured while riding a snowmobile in northern New Hampshire on Saturday as a 48-year-old woman from Westford.

Conservation officers and members of the Gorham and Randolph fire departments made their way to the Bear Springs Trail and used snowmobiles and a tracked rescue vehicle to reach Bebezas, who was about five miles from the Randolph Fire Department, officials said.

A person who was riding with the woman was performing CPR when emergency responders arrived. Her companion and rescuers continued to administer CPR until she was pronounced dead around 1 p.m., officials said.

Her death came less than a week after another Massachusetts woman, Shawnee Hollis of North Brookfield, died from a snowmobile crash in New Hampshire. Hollis was gravely injured when she crashed into a tree in Milan, N.H., on Feb. 16, and died the next day at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, officials said.

In an interview Monday, Colonel Kevin J. Jordan of the New Hamphire Fish and Game Department said inexperience with powerful snowmobiles, along with reduced snowfall, are often the causes of fatal crashes.

“I wish we would either get two feet of snow or have it all go immediately,” he said. Trails in Coos County and the North Country have snow but have been degraded by thousands of snowmobilers, heightening the safety risks, he said.

“Every year like this it makes me very nervous when I see these types of weather conditions,” he said.

The inexperience of many operators, some of whom are using vehicles that are too powerful for their skill levels, is also a factor. He said a 12-year-old boy was injured this weekend while riding a 900cc snowmobile — the same type his conservation officers ride.

That crash took place on Saturday in Groton. Conservation officers were notified of the crash at 10:15 a.m. and reached the location about half an hour later. They and members of the Groton and Hebron fire departments worked to pull the child from under the snowmobile, which had tipped over and was lodged in a ditch, officials said.

Jordan said that snowmobilers are not required to prove they can handle the machines but noted that his department has an online training program to help newcomers prepare. The test is mandatory for anyone 12 or older who doesn’t have a driver’s license, according to the state.

