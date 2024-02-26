White supremacist group hands out fliers at Cumberland library

Cumberland Chief of Police Matthew Benson confirmed the group, known as People’s Initiative of New England (PINE), was in town at various locations on Saturday. Police were called to the Cumberland Public Library after reports that the group was making staff and patrons there uncomfortable. Police responded “more out of caution and concern than an actual incident taking place and, as such, there were no arrests made,” Benson said via email.

CUMBERLAND, R.I. — Members of a New England-based Neo-Nazi group made their presence known in Cumberland on Saturday, handing out pamphlets and making stops at the public library and other locations across town.

Advertisement

PINE is a white supremacist group focused on engaging in local political activism. The group formed in April 2023 as an extension of the neo-Nazi National Socialist Club 131. They handed out pamphlets at the library on Saturday about their mission to “embrace nationalism,” according to library director Celeste Dyer.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

At around 11 a.m. on Saturday, 18-20 men showed up outside of the library’s entrance. Three members of the group carried red flags with a pine tree in the upper left corner. Two of the men wore surgical face masks, Dyer said.

Dyer said she and staff had minimal interaction with the group, and said its members didn’t block the library’s entrance or interfere with programming. Still, the information handed out made library patrons and staff uncomfortable. The group’s Five Point Program, for example, which is noted in the pamphlet, states the group’s goal that “New England will be formally recognized as a white homeland and a sovereign state.” The pamphlet also states their goal to “end all non-white migration to New England.”

Dyer called the police because patrons at the library told her they were concerned. The group was there for about 45 minutes and then “marched off,” Dyer said.

Advertisement

Cumberland Mayor Jeff Mutter visited the library on Saturday after he heard reports of the racist group being there. By the time he arrived, however, the group had left.

PINE also reportedly had a presence at Town Hall, “right on the sidewalk near the bus stop,” Mutter said. “I didn’t see them myself, but I got a text more along the lines of whether it was permitted.”

Mutter said people have a right to peacefully assemble.

“I don’t think you need a permit for that,” he said. “I’m not a big censorship guy, but as long as they’re not impeding people’s rights to enjoy property, go inside the library, do whatever they want to do — that’s not something the government should shut down, even if it is something that at least this government doesn’t agree with.”

Dyer said she had no idea why the group chose to assemble at the library.

“I can’t imagine why you’d come to a public library and do that in Rhode Island, which is a blue state,” Dyer said, adding that neo-Nazi groups haven’t frequented the library before.

“I didn’t see anyone really engage with them at all,” she said. “A couple came inside to use the bathroom.”

The Nine Men's Misery memorial commemorates nine Colonial militiamen who were killed by Narragansett Indians during King Philip's War, according to the town of Cumberland, R.I. It is among the oldest veterans memorials in the nation, and is located at the historic Cumberland Monastery at 1464 Diamond Hill Road in Cumberland, which is also home to the Edward J. Hayden Library. Carlos Muñoz

The Valley Breeze reported over the weekend that after speaking with members of PINE, the group chose to visit the library in keeping with their practice of visiting sites where white people were killed by Native Americans. The Nine Men’s Misery monument, which pays tribute to nine Colonial militiamen whowere captured and killed during King Philip’s War, is just down the street.

Advertisement

Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos posted on social media on Monday that she is “deeply concerned by a neo-Nazi hate group organizing in Cumberland to promote white supremacy, especially on the tail of the recent attack on a Black church in North Providence,” referencing the alleged attempted arson at Shiloh Gospel Temple in North Providence earlier this month.

The Rhode Island Painters and Allied Trades union also posted its concerns on social media about the group’s presence in Cumberland.

“A clear threat to the families and greater communities of Rhode Island. We stand with our community against hate, bigotry & white supremacist attempts at intimidation,” the union tweeted.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations also condemned the white supremacist actions in Cumberland on Saturday, and in Paducah, Kentucky, on Sunday, where about 20 masked individuals dressed in khakis, dark blue shirts, and carrying symbols related to white supremacy marched, according to reports.

“Public displays of white supremacy and other forms of bigotry will not succeed in intimidating diverse communities,” said CAIR national communications manager Ismail Allison in an emailed statement. “We condemn these hate rallies and urge Americans to come together to repudiate all forms of racism.”

Amanda Milkovits of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

This story has been updated with comments from Sabina Matos, the RI Painters Union and the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

Advertisement

















Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her @brittbowker and also on Instagram @brittbowker.