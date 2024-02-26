US launches probe into possible fraud by organ collection groups

The probe involves US attorneys in various parts of the country who are investigating organ procurement organizations in at least five states. Their team includes investigators from the Department of Health and Human Services and the office of Michael J. Missal, the inspector general of the Department of Veterans Affairs. They are seeking to determine, among other issues, whether any of these groups have been overbilling the government for their costs.

Federal authorities have launched a wide-ranging investigation of the nonprofit organizations that collect organs for transplant in the United States, according to six people familiar with the inquiry, which seeks to determine whether any of the groups have been defrauding the government.

Advertisement

The investigation has been underway for at least several months, the people said. But in a sign the probe is intensifying, investigators from the VA inspector general were “dispatched” to the offices and homes of 10 chief executives of organ procurement organizations at the beginning of February “as part of an inquiry,” according to a notice that Steve Miller, chief executive of the Association of Organ Procurement Organizations, sent to his membership.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Serious deficiencies in the nationwide organ transplant system have been the subject of increasing government scrutiny in recent years, but an investigation led by federal prosecutors — which carries the possibility of criminal charges — could be the gravest threat yet to the status quo in the troubled, multibillion-dollar organ transplant industry.

The Association of Organ Procurement Organizations is aware of the inquiries from the inspector general, Jenny Daigle, a spokeswoman for the trade association, said in an email.

None of the organ procurement organizations contacted about the VA’s actions and the federal investigation returned emails and phone calls. Spokesmen for the Justice Department and the VA inspector general’s office declined to comment.

The nation’s 56 organ procurement organizations collect organs, mainly kidneys, from deceased donors at hospitals and arrange for them to be transported to surgeons at the 250 US medical centers that perform transplants. Each procurement group holds a government-guaranteed monopoly over a swath of territory where it operates.

Advertisement

Some have failed for years to collect enough organs to meet demand, according to government records. But the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the part of HHS that licenses the nonprofits to operate, has never decertified one. In response to critiques, the CMS issued new benchmarks that will allow the agency to weed out poor performers beginning in 2026.

Transplant centers pay for some of the groups’ costs, and the Medicare system reimburses the organizations for additional expenses they say they have incurred in the acquisition and transportation of kidneys, as well as other costs such as overhead. The groups collect reimbursements from transplant centers for other organs. Transplant centers are then reimbursed by both public and private payers, depending on the patient.

One thrust of the investigation appears to be whether any of the nonprofits have violated the federal False Claims Act by knowingly billing the federal government for unallowable costs, according to the people aware of the investigation. All of them spoke on the condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to comment on an ongoing government inquiry.

Another line of investigation is whether there have been kickbacks between organizations in this tightly knit, lightly regulated corner of medicine, according to one of these people.

Advertisement

In addition, investigators are looking into whether six organ procurement organizations have fraudulently billed VA and Medicare, according to one of the people familiar with the investigation.

“Organ procurement executives have acted with complete impunity for decades,” said Greg Segal, cofounder of Organize, an activist group that seeks widespread reform of the transplant industry. “They should not be above the law.”

Despite decades of improvement efforts and increasing numbers of transplants, more than 103,000 people remain on the US waiting list for organs, the majority of them seeking kidneys. Some die every day.

The federal investigation is the latest attempt to address longstanding allegations by some lawmakers, activists, and people in the transplant industry that the system is mismanaged and that some officials use it to enrich themselves and their organizations.

In 2022, an investigation by the Senate Finance Committee found that mistakes in screening organs had led to 70 deaths from 2008 to 2015. The committee inquiry also blamed the federal contractor that runs the transplant system for lax oversight of careless treatment of donated organs and organs lost in transit. And it revealed that the entire system for transporting organs relied on out-of-date technology that the government had never audited for security weaknesses and other flaws.

Last March, the head of the government's Health Resources and Services Administration, part of HHS, promised to overhaul the transplant system by ending the 38-year monopoly held by the United Network for Organ Sharing. UNOS, a nonprofit based in Richmond, is the only organization ever to run the transplant system, under a contract it has repeatedly been awarded by the government.

Advertisement

In July, Congress passed a law authorizing the change.

Most False Claims Act investigations originate as complaints by whistleblowers who are not part of the government. The Justice Department then can decide to throw its considerable resources into determining whether the allegations have merit. The law allows prosecutors to bring criminal charges or file civil lawsuits, depending on the results of their investigation.

VA, the largest health care system in the United States, has not figured prominently in previous critiques of the transplant system, and a 2021 report in the American Journal of Transplantation may offer one clue why. The paper showed that procurement organizations collected organs from just 33 deceased donors at VA hospitals between 2010 and 2019, though 5,281 donors met the criteria to provide them. (Some of the authors of the peer-reviewed research have been critical of the current organ transplant system.)

Some procurement groups collect skin, bone, ligaments, heart valves, and other body parts from the same donors who provide organs, and from others who do not. They are permitted to sell those tissues into the lucrative market for material used in surgical procedures and other medical treatment. Unlike organ transactions, information on commerce in tissue is not made public.

Investigators want to know whether some procurement groups may be using VA donors as a source of revenue-generating body tissue and leaving badly needed organs behind, according to the person most familiar with that part of the investigation. Taking out organs requires more expertise and expense than collecting tissue, which, in some cases, yields substantial amounts of money for organ procurement groups.