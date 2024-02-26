All of Boston’s kids should be able to enjoy free museum Sundays

“Itʼs a Tuesday — and on Tuesdays, the big art museum downtown has free admission,” she said, nearing the end of her State of the City message in January. “So sheʼs there with her little girl, in a little pink stroller, staring up at a painting of a cliff full of wildflowers. And in this moment, this mom with no money and no words in this language feels like the best mom on earth because she has given her daughter the world for a day.”

It was a rare moment when Mayor Michelle Wu left policy pronouncements behind and reached back into a childhood memory of an outing with her immigrant mother.

In that moment Wu captured the impact that art and culture, science, or a day at the zoo or the aquarium can have on a young mind — the wonder it can inspire. The opening into another world.

Under the seven-month-long pilot program she announced that night all children in the Boston Public Schools — and members of their families — are eligible for free admission on the first two Sundays of every month at the Museum of Fine Arts, the Aquarium, the Boston Children’s Museum, the Museum of Science, the Institute of Contemporary Art, and the Franklin Park Zoo.

It’s a wonderful gift to the 46,000 or so enrolled BPS students — one an estimated 2,500 students and family members have already taken advantage of during its first month of operations. But sadly more than 20,000 other school-age children are not eligible, a fact that has some of their families feeling left out. It would behoove this mayor who knows so well the benefits of opening new worlds for children to expand the reach of this effort to all Boston children.

City councilors Erin Murphy and Ed Flynn have sponsored a resolution in support of expanding the program. Parents of students in charter schools, parochial schools, and some 3,000 students enrolled in the METCO program who live in Boston but attend suburban schools “pay taxes too,” Murphy said. “And we have to represent all the families in Boston.

“The [museum] program is wonderful,” she told the editorial board, “but there’s an opportunity here to open it up to all of our families.”

And, as Murphy noted, “charter schools are public schools,” and of those 13,000 charter school students currently excluded from the museum program, 80 percent are students of color and 70 percent come from low income households. Many of the 7,000 students attending parochial schools do so because they are on scholarships, she added.

The new city program, scheduled to run through August, is budgeted at $1 million, including $300,000 in federal pandemic relief money designated for the arts, and the rest from a number of philanthropic organizations and donors, including the Barr Foundation, Amazon’s charitable foundation, Barbara and Amos Hostetter, and Jim and Kathy Stone.

Going to most of the city’s cultural gems is expensive, easily costing a family of four $100 or more for an outing. Sure, some offer occasional free days or times and passes for reduced price tickets are available for some at the Boston Public Library. And the Highland Street Foundation sponsors free admission days at various institutions throughout the year. But there has never been anything as sweeping as the city’s current effort, which offers admission to BPS students, up to three family members, and on Sundays when more people can take advantage of it.

“Culture institutions are public infrastructure in the same way that our roads and bridges, libraries and parks and schools are,” Wu said at the program’s official launch at the Boston Children’s Museum. “We’re here to affirm that the institutions here today whose presence and contributions make Boston an international hub of arts and culture belong to all of our residents and especially our young people.”

But no one asks students looking to get a library card for a BPS ID. Similarly, there should be similar restrictions on this innovative new program.

.Wu seems perfectly amendable to including more students. “Over the next seven months we will continue to measure, to learn, and to listen,” she said, seeking ways “to improve and expand on this experience.”

A spokesperson for the mayor added, “As we measure and learn, we hope to add more partners and resources to be able to expand the program even further.”

The mayor also said students will be asked to weigh in on a permanent name for the program through a public competition, to replace the somewhat unimaginative “BPS Sundays.”

The resolution filed by Murphy and Flynn includes their own idea — “Sundays For All.” That would be a good start.

