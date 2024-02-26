This is not a controversy: Healey’s ex-partner is a fine pick for SJC

Just as her predecessors did, Healey issued an executive order establishing a Supreme Judicial Court Nominating Commission. She appointed five experts to the commission, including her chief legal counsel and chief of staff, both of whom are highly regarded lawyers. This is not a departure from past precedent.

The Feb. 14 editorial, “Healey’s high court pick sends message that outsiders need not apply,” mischaracterizes the process that led to Governor Maura Healey’s nomination of Judge Gabrielle Wolohojian — who happens to be Healey’s former romantic partner — to the Supreme Judicial Court. The process worked as designed and resulted in the nomination of an eminently qualified and widely respected judge to the state’s highest court.

The commission evaluated nearly two dozen applicants and ultimately recommended Wolohojian. Additionally, the Joint Bar Committee on Judicial Appointments rated the judge well qualified. This is because of her unassailable record as an Appeals Court judge. For 16 years, Wolohojian heard 2,700 cases and wrote 900 decisions, and of that number, more than 125 decisions have been published. Prior to becoming an appellate court judge, Wolohojian was a partner in a major law firm and served in the federal Office of Independent Counsel.

Healey made an excellent, courageous, and laudable choice by nominating Wolohojian, who should be confirmed to the Supreme Judicial Court.

Paul T. Dacier

Sherborn

The writer, an attorney and past president of the Boston Bar Association, served as chair of the Judicial Nominating Commission and co-chair of the Supreme Judicial Court Nominating Commission under Governor Charlie Baker.





Former relationship should not be an automatic disqualification from advancement

Your editorial “Healey’s high court pick sends message that outsiders need not apply” is really something. And not something good. Or defensible.

The idea that Judge Gabrielle Wolohojian perhaps should have been excluded from consideration for an appointment to the Supreme Judicial Court simply because of her prior relationship with Governor Maura Healey is absurd. And this is precisely what the Globe suggests in claiming that “the optics around nominating her former longtime partner … are just dreadful.” No, what’s dreadful is arguing that a candidate whom the Globe acknowledges has “experience and character [that] are beyond reproach” should somehow be disqualified from promotion because of a prior romantic relationship.

In employment law circles, we frown on that kind of discriminatory thinking. Yes, it’s improper to promote someone because of a past relationship, but it is also improper to penalize someone for such a relationship.

Speaking as an attorney who has appeared before the Appeals Court and Judge Wolohojian a number of times, I can report that she is always prepared, engaged, interested, and respectful to those who appear before her. That is precisely the type of judge who belongs on the state’s highest court, regardless of whom she has dated in the past.

Evan Fray-Witzer

Boston





Levels of achievement

Your story about the “optics” of Appeals Court Judge Gabrielle Wolohojian’s nomination to the Supreme Judicial Court made me and my wife cheer (“Wolohojian defends against ‘optics’ of SJC nomination,” Metro, Feb. 22). We can’t vouch personally for Wolohojian’s fitness for the SJC. But the story immediately set us thinking about the remarkable narrative that led to this moment: two very smart, ambitious women attracted to each other X years ago, never imagining (we’re guessing) that one day one of them would be the first woman elected governor of Massachusetts, in a position to elevate the other to the Commonwealth’s highest court.

It’s a certain kind of benchmark.

Richard Knox

Center Sandwich, N.H.