Will ‘The Holdovers’ return us to a time when exalted public school buildings were valued?

The 1906 building in this South Coast town of 15,000 shines in the Oscar-nominated film “The Holdovers,” a bittersweet tale about a group of misfits who find themselves thrown together at a New England prep school over Christmas break in 1970. The school is well cast: It’s an architectural marvel of stone gargoyles, gabled dormers, mullioned windows, and vaulted ceilings. A stairwell is adorned with stained glass seals of Massachusetts Colonial governors dating back to 1628.

It took 117 years for Fairhaven High School to get its Hollywood close-up, but now that it’s here, what a star turn it is.

“We trudged up that stairway every day,” Robert Foster, class of 1966 and president of the school’s active alumni association, told me. “I think all of us feel a little guilty now that we didn’t appreciate it more.”

The East staircase at Fairhaven High School. Frank C. Grace/Fairhaven High School Alumni Association

The ornate, Elizabethan-style school is emblematic of a time when public buildings, even public schools, were considered worthy of such monumental treatment. It was bequeathed to the town of Fairhaven by native son Henry Huttleston Rogers, then one of the richest men in America. Rogers, who rose to become second only to John D. Rockefeller at the Standard Oil Company, hired noted architect Charles Brigham to design the school and told him to spare no expense. Rogers also commissioned Brigham to design the town’s Unitarian church, the Millicent Library, Town Hall, and his own 85-room mansion — all built in different architectural styles. (Rogers was also benefactor to the author Mark Twain, who delivered the dedication speech at Town Hall in 1894.)

For the high school, Brigham used only the finest materials and brought in master European craftsmen: Italian plaster workers and stone masons; Bavarian wood carvers. The Spanish master Rafael Guastavino’s workshop installed vaulted tile ceilings in a basement cafeteria. It’s no surprise the school slips so easily into the role of Barton Academy, an exclusive boys’ boarding school, in the film.

The East portico at Fairhaven High School. Frank C. Grace/Fairhaven High School Alumni Association

In one beautiful scene, the ill-tempered professor Paul Hunham (played by Paul Giamatti) searches through the school for Angus Tully, a disaffected student (Dominic Sessa), who, like Hunham, is chafing at being “held over” during Christmas vacation. It’s Christmas morning, and Hunham’s anger at the boy’s constant insubordination has softened into worry. After a panicked run through the halls, Hunham finds Tully quietly playing some melancholy Erik Satie on the piano in the auditorium, and the film takes a breath. It’s clear there are deeper layers to Hunham and Tully than their surface rigidity and rebellion.

The setting is Fairhaven High’s Knipe auditorium, named for Mabel Knipe, who taught there from 1928 to 1974. Its intricate beamed ceiling, Gothic carvings, and chandeliers evoke a kind of spiritual awakening. “The Holdovers” was filmed entirely in Massachusetts, including at Deerfield Academy, the Groton School, and St. Mark’s school in Southborough, and together the locations convey the dusty, even claustrophobic feel of hidebound tradition at a time (1970) when American conventions were breaking apart.

Knipe auditorium at Fairhaven High School. Frank C. Grace/Fairhaven High School Alumni Association

But back in 1906, only about 6 percent of students completed 12th grade, and Fairhaven High’s construction was a key moment in the evolution of the American schoolhouse. Indeed, Rogers decreed that the spectacular Room 7 of Fairhaven High — with its hand-carved ceiling full of heralding cherubs — be for the exclusive use of juniors and seniors. “Part of his idea was to design a school the students wouldn’t want to leave,” principal Andy Kulak said. “It’s like a museum that we use every day.”

Eventually, the post-World War II baby boom created a demand for many more public schools. They grew more sprawling and generic physically as we asked them to do more socially: providing meals, health care, and community rooms. Now we are at another pivot point in public school design, where open seating plans and green building principles are integrated into the construction, as pedagogical theories — and the climate — continue to change.

More than a 100 years after Rogers bankrolled Fairhaven High School, it’s hard not to feel that public education is on its heels. Budget cuts and ideological battles are a constant impediment to pure learning. Of course, when Rogers amassed his fortune there was no federal income tax, and we don’t want to return to the Gilded Age. But our era’s billionaire philanthropists seem more interested in naming rights to museums or hospital wings than in public high schools. Maybe, in a small way, an Academy Award or two could help prove that elevated, even exalted public spaces for learning are still something society values.

