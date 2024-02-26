United group of survivors helped bring child abuser to justice

Thank you for your editorial about Conrad Mainwaring, the Olympian and track coach who sexually abused countless boys and young men before pleading guilty recently in Berkshire Superior Court (“Pain of child sex abuse victims knows no limits,” Opinion, Feb. 19). I was one of the victims-survivors when I was 13. ESPN and many of the survivors, who never gave up the desire for justice even after decades, helped break this case. Mainwaring’s abuses spanned multiple states, including Massachusetts, New York, and California, and two continents. I was in court and gave a victim’s impact statement, as did several others on Zoom. Mainwaring will be in state prison for years.

Thanks again for keeping this horror story — and finally, a story of justice — in the public eye. The more these secrets are exposed, the more willing others will be to come forward, stop the abusers, and seek justice. Jane Kibby-Peirce, director of victim witness advocates, said that our group of men was the most united group of survivors she had seen in her 30 years with the Berkshire district attorney’s office.