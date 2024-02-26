As climate change soaks New England, flash flooding is costing cities

Memories are still vivid of the pungent odor of mold, dead fish, and sewage from the flash flooding that forced homeowners to rip out floors, drywall, and electric wiring. It comes from the sight of barren basements and backyards swallowed by streams. More damage lurks beneath freshly paved streets that had collapsed during the storm and still need to be entirely rebuilt.

But many here are still haunted by the devastating floods in September that caused $39 million in damage in Worcester County and other parts of the state.

LEOMINSTER — On the surface, this Central Massachusetts city seems back in working order: The roads are clear, bridges are passable, and small businesses such as restaurants are open.

“We’re still finding things,” said Mayor Dean Mazzarella, as he glanced at a stack of papers on his desk detailing the public works projects still on his to-do list.

The financial burden of weather disasters is weighing on local governments and residents as stronger — and more expensive — storms batter New England. And although such intense and localized storms can devastate a town and upend the lives of its people, the torrents are not always large or disastrous enough to qualify for federal financial aid.

That leaves homeowners and municipalities — and sometimes the state — to cover an expensive tab as climate change worsens.

Federal officials earlier in February denied Governor Maura Healey’s request for disaster relief for severe flash flooding in three counties. That closed the door, for now, on federal dollars that could’ve been used to rebuild roads, bridges, dams, and other public infrastructure in Worcester and Hampden counties, as well as help homeowners in Worcester and Bristol counties make repairs. (Massachusetts promised to appeal.)

The denial is one example of what Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency director Dawn Brantley calls “gap disasters” from storms that strain local and state resources but don’t make the threshold for federal aid.

A bridge at the intersection of Exchange Street and Colonial Drive was temporarily fixed, but local officials said it will need to be entirely replaced at a cost of $1.4 million as a result of flooding last year. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

“These severe, localized impacts — rather than the statewide catastrophic events — [are] starting to increase in frequency,” Brantley said, pointing to brush fires in summer 2022 and floods last year.

MEMA activates its regional emergency operations teams much more frequently now than in the past, on more than 150 occasions in each of the last two years compared to 50 or fewer prior to 2021.

The growing risk of flash flooding is of particular concern: The Northeast has experienced the biggest jump in extreme rainfall of any region in the country over the last several decades. Storms with extreme precipitation have increased by about 60 percent since the 1950s, according to the National Climate Assessment.

Between early July and mid September 2023, Massachusetts experienced between 18 and 25 inches of rainfall, several times the normal amount. Summer flooding soaked the soil. By the time the Sept. 11 storm hit, there was nowhere for the water to go, leading to severe flash flooding that was most catastrophic in Leominster.

Although the $39 million in public infrastructure damages Massachusetts documented was roughly three times the amount needed to qualify for aid, money is just one factor in federal officials’ decision.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency uses a formula to determine if the state can handle an emergency on its own. Factors include the estimated damage, the number of people affected, and the state’s financial resources. After doing the math, Massachusetts fell short.

Flood damage at Tilton & Cook Market Place & Used Furniture in Leominster. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

That came as a blow to people in Leominster, where flood insurance never felt like a necessity before.

“We’re left feeling not only flooded, but abandoned,” said Graeme Noseworthy, 48.

His elevated ranch-style home in Leominster, where he lives with his wife and two sons, ages 17 and 20, sustained about $40,000 worth of flood damage and they did not have flood insurance. His family has already spent about $20,000 on repairs, which included a complete renovation of their elder son’s basement bedroom.

They’re out of cash to continue the work. The basement bathroom remains unfinished, the basement floor needs to be sealed; the list goes on. Aside from the financial tab, Noseworthy feels anxious each time it rains.

Moreover the storm robbed him and his wife of their dream to upgrade the house for retirement. They took on debt as a result. Instead of day-dreaming about home remodels, he said, they’re spending that money on rubber-sealed doors and mold resistant drywall — “defending the home against climate change.”

“It’s going to take us a long time to come back financially,” Noseworthy said.

That’s the reality for many of the houses, businesses, and places of worship nestled in Leominster’s sloping neighborhoods that wind down to the Monoosnoc Brook.

“It’s been quite catastrophic,” said Richard Cohen, president of Congregation Agudat Achim in Leominster. There was 14 feet of water in the synagogue’s basement in September, flooding all the way to the ceiling.

At Congregation Agudat Achim, synagogue president Rich Cohen looked at the remains of an oil burner that was destroyed in the September flooding. In the rear is a furnace that needs to be elevated to protect it from future flooding. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

The water wiped out a new furnace that cost more than $100,000 to install just a few years prior. Cohen estimates repairs have cost the temple more than $200,000 so far, which includes replacing the building’s electrical system, alarm system, internet, and heating, and installing basement water pumps.

Throughout Leominster, the work feels unending, said Mayor Mazzarella. Several sections of road, bridges over creeks, and some dams need to be replaced, the mayor said. Temporary repairs will likely last just a couple of years. Among the big ticket items are $1.8 million to rebuild the Barrett Park Dam, which was overtopped by water during the storm. There are dozens of other projects: bridges over streams that need sturdier foundations and a handful of homes to be condemned.

Some residents said they are frustrated by the lack of public assistance for their town. Moses Dejene, for example, watched his backyard wash away. Now, it’s a large sinkhole. Dejene and his wife bought the property in 2022; it would be a big financial hit to sell now. He still hasn’t gotten a detailed quote for repairs.

“To be honest, I’m scared to figure it out, to get the numbers,” Dejene said. “It’s keeping me up at night.”

He was disappointed by FEMA’s denial, particularly after his insurance company also turned them down.

But disaster researchers, including A.R. Siders, at the University of Delaware’s Disaster Research Center, said that FEMA is not designed to pick up the tab for everything.

“They should be angry at their local governments for not doing something to prepare,” Siders said. “We are putting more and more reliance on FEMA to deal with everything, and I think that’s concerning.”

Most Massachusetts towns have only a $5,000 budget for disaster response, on average, according to MEMA, and most towns lack a full-time staff member dedicated to disaster management. Leominster, however, does have a full-time emergency management director.

Federal resources, too, are being stretched thin. Nationally, FEMA is responding to increasingly expensive storms that cost billions of dollars each. Last year, the United States was struck by 28 weather-related disasters that cost $1 billion or more, the most on record in a single year, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Massachusetts tends to rely on one-time appropriations from the Legislature to respond to local disasters that don’t get federal assistance. About $5 million in flood relief was set aside by Healey’s administration for communities affected by the September flash floods, including Leominster; the governor has directed those funds to be distributed as soon as possible.

But disaster experts say the case-by-case approach isn’t a long-term solution. Healey recently proposed creating a statewide disaster fund as a more permanent structure.

Meanwhile, in Leominster, Mazzarella said he plans to turn to grants: The city is applying for more than $8 million in FEMA grants for projects to prevent flooding.

“Something has to be done, because no municipality is set up to deal with this,” Mazzarella said.

Erin Douglas can be reached at erin.douglas@globe.com. Follow her @erinmdouglas23.