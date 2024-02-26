Bruins at Kraken: Grueling West Coast swing comes to a close in Seattle

The only game during that stretch that was decided in regulation came Feb. 15 in Boston, a 4-1 loss to the Kraken. Massachusetts natives Matty Beniers (goal, two assists) and Joey Daccord (36 saves) led the way for Seattle that night.

The Bruins, who entered the week tied for first place in the Eastern Conference with the New York Rangers, have worked overtime in each of their past five games and six of their past seven.

Judging by the Bruins’ recent form, fans in Seattle might get ready for some bonus hockey Monday night at Climate Pledge Arena.

Boston has nearly its full lineup back, as there are no new names on the injury report (Hampus Lindholm and Matt Poitras remain on injured reserve).

It’s a late one out west; puck drop is set for 10 p.m. Here’s your preview.

When: Monday, 10 p.m.

Where: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, Wash.

TV, radio: NESN, WBZ-FM 98.5

Line: Boston -140. O/U: 5.5.

Bruins

Season record: 34-12-13. vs. spread: 30-29. Over/under: 28-31

Last 10 games: 3-3-4. vs. spread: 3-7. Over/under: 3-7

Kraken

Season record: 24-22-11. vs. spread: 31-26. Over/under: 25-30, 2 pushes

Last 10 games: 4-4-2. vs. spread: 5-5. Over/under: 4-5, 1 push

Team statistics

Goals scored: Boston 196, Seattle 157

Goals allowed: Boston 159, Seattle 162

Power play: Boston 22.8%, Seattle 20.9%

Penalty minutes: Boston 601, Seattle 469

Penalty kill: Boston 81.5%, Seattle 79.0%

Faceoffs won: Boston 49.4%, Seattle 47.3%

Stat of the day: According to the NHL’s stats department, only once before in the Bruins’ 100-year history had they played five consecutive OT games. That was in January 1932, and four of those games ended in ties as the league didn’t yet employ sudden death.

Notes: The most overtime games played by a team in a single season is 30, set by the Bruins in 2003-04. Boston is currently tied with the New York Islanders for most OT games this season (21). ... The Bruins are 1-0-2 on their four-game Western swing. ... The Bruins blew a two-goal lead entering the third period Saturday in Vancouver and the Canucks scored a power-play goal in overtime to prevail 3-2 after Boston was whistled for having too many men on the ice. ... The Kraken’s 5-2 loss Saturday against visiting Minnesota snapped their four-game point streak (3-0-1). That left the Kraken in sixth place in the Western Conference’s wild-card chase, five points out of the second and final berth.

