Don Sweeney got help for the Bruins at the deadline last year, but can he do it again?

It was this time a year ago, with the Bruins setting a record pace that would end an astounding 65-12-5, that Sweeney added help up front with deals for Tyler Bertuzzi and Garnet Hathaway and in back with Dmitry Orlov .

SEATTLE — However Don Sweeney prefers to rearrange his deck chairs, the Bruins general manager has only until 3 p.m. March 8 to finalize whatever roster manifest that will set sail for the playoffs in April.

The Black-and-Gold squad that carried a 34-12-13 record into the game Monday vs. the Kraken already had lost eight more times than all of 2022-23. The Bruins also were a less-than-mediocre 3-3-4 in their last 10 games.

When numbers slump, trade speculation naturally rises, the standard physics of vulcanized rubber.

“I am not saying we are not going for it this year,” added Montgomery, “but it’s just a different year.”

Jake DeBrusk, shifted back to left wing against the Kraken on a line with Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak, leads the rumor lists of players Sweeney could look to deal. The tricky part there is that the speedy DeBrusk lost his scoring touch during the All-Star break, leaving the streaky winger with but 2 points (1-1–2) in a dozen games since Jan. 22.

Interest from the other 31 NHL teams could be flatter than the Alberta Plains that make up his hometown Edmonton environs.

From his vantage point behind the bench, Montgomery hasn’t been able to detect the trade deadline weighing on his charges’ minds.

“Well, I’m sure a little bit,” he said, “but I don’t sense that, really, from anybody.”

After DeBrusk, the rumor mill has targeted veteran stopper Linus Ullmark as second-most likely Bruin to be wearing another team’s colors in the coming days. Ullmark, 30, is tidying up Year No. 3 of a four-year deal that saw Sweeney filch him away from the Sabres.

Ullmark would be a huge upgrade for, say, the wild-card-hopeful Devils. Important to keep in mind, however, the deal Ullmark signed with the Bruins allows him to reject a trade to half the teams in the league. It’s possible that Newark is not on his list of approved landing sites, which is true of many players whose contracts allow them to minimize the potential trading field.

Goalies, generally, are difficult to move, particularly at the deadline, because clubs by this time of the year rarely are still looking for a No. 1 goaltender. If so, it usually means they’ve already pinned up a playoff DNQ and have turned the page to next season.

Ullmark, last season’s Vezina Trophy winner after he went 40-6-1, was scheduled to be in net vs. the Kraken. He carried in a 16-6-5 mark, and with 22 games left, he will be challenged to reach the win mark of his first season with the Bruins, when he went 26-10-2.

Top line for Richard

The speedy, eager Anthony Richard again zoomed up the depth chart, slotted at right wing on the top line with Brad Marchand and Charlie Coyle after riding on the fourth line Saturday with Jesper Boqvist and Justin Brazeau.

“Speed … create more turnovers,” said Montgomery, asked what he hoped to get from Richard in the new trio. “We’ve tried a lot of players there that worked, but all three players on the fourth line last time with Boqvist and Brazeau have all been playing really well. That’s why we’ve sprinkled them around, to give them more energy to every line.”

Boqvist and Brazeau remained partnered, with veteran James van Riemsdyk shifting to their fourth-line left wing, allowing DeBrusk to fill his left wing spot on the Zacha-Pastrnak unit.

Richard, 27, plays with infectious energy and enthusiasm, Montgomery hoping that his speed and forechecking acumen could add some spark to the top six.

Anthony Richard rocketed up from the fourth line to the first in Seattle. Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Richard, then the property of the Canadiens, played most of last season with the AHL Laval Rocket. For the record, the proud son of Trois Rivieres, Quebec, is not related to Habs legend Maurice “Rocket” Richard.

“Yeah, I wish,” Richard said, “but no.”

Richard said he sometimes has been given the “Rocket” moniker during his pro career, in brief tours with Nashville and Tampa as well as AHL Syracuse, but it never landed on him in Quebec, even when he played for the Laval franchise.

“I think in Montreal, they don’t want to say it,” he said, well aware how revered Rocket Richard remains in the city, “especially there because there is No. 9 on every jersey in Laval.”

The legendary Richard, the fiery centerpiece of the Montreal dynasty in the ‘50s, wore No. 9.

Anthony Richard is too young to have seen Rocket play.

“My dad and granddad went to see him play a few times in the old Forum,” said Richard, who wears No. 90. “Everybody [loved him] … the fire that he had … that’s why, my father used to tell me, maybe not the best player, but just the way he was competing every day and the fire that he had for every shift. I guess that’s something that [stayed] with the Montreal fans.”

Forbort is benched

Derek Forbort, oft injured this season, again was out of the lineup, but this time with a self-inflicted wound. The veteran defenseman, who on Saturday logged his 495th career game, was late for a morning team meeting and therefore ordered to take the night off.

“Not a player tonight; [Kevin] Shattenkirk is in,” explained Montgomery. “He missed a meeting today so that’s just our standard here with the Bruins, you know, so just like JD here earlier in the year.”

JD, i.e. DeBrusk, missed a team meeting Oct. 21 in Los Angeles and sat out the win that night over the Kings.

With the deadline approaching, Forbort’s absence from the morning workout initially sparked speculation that he could have been in a trade. It’s that time of the year.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.