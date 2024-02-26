Past failings have Celtics, even with Eastern Conference in control, chasing perfection down the stretch

The Celtics attacked the paint and settled for just 35 3-point attempts, a number Mazzulla was satisfied with because it was a low-possession game. With eight consecutive wins, a 7½ game-lead in the East, and a roster that is ascending in chemistry and cohesion, the regular-season goals are becoming more detailed.

After Saturday’s win over the New York Knicks , in which they shot 68.4 percent through three quarters and held New York below 40 percent in the second half, coach Joe Mazzulla walked away pleased with his team’s approach and versatility in winning games in different ways.

There are too many pundits and observers telling the Celtics they are the best team in the NBA because, at this point, they are. The goal the next 25 games is to not only clinch the top seed in the Eastern Conference as quickly as possible, but avoid complacency.

It’s not just about winning games. The Celtics are good enough to beat most teams with a B or C effort. It’s about playing the right way as the postseason approaches and their opponents will devise more detail-oriented ways to challenge them.

Erik Spoelstra, Doc Rivers, JB Bickerstaff, Tom Thibodeau, and even Tyronn Lue and Chris Finch in the West will unleash game plans to push the Celtics to the brink.

“Transition what we emphasize in practice and in film session to the game,” Mazzulla said of the team’s goals as March approaches. “Finding a way to execute in the present while thinking with the end in mind. Being able to live in both of those spaces at the same time, which our guys have really done a good job at doing, but ‘Hey, here’s a situation that’s not gonna come up tonight but it could come up in [future] situation X, Y, or Z.’ Just having a purpose toward that and just not letting go of the rope with the consistency and the things that we’ve been doing, which is well-balanced basketball, for the most part.”

Consistency has been the coherent theme this season. The Celtics have lost consecutive games once, back in November at Minnesota and Philadelphia. Boston has managed to win even when it isn’t playing at maximum level. It has avoided playing down to opponents, save a few situations.

With such a large lead in the East and the softer part of their schedule upcoming, the Celtics have to search for motivation.

Their motivation is perfection, or damn near close.

“I think we’re a more organized team this year,” forward Jaylen Brown said. “We have actions; we’re trying to be the smarter team every night. We take our time. We identify mismatches and we play the game the right way. I think this is one of the best years that we’ve done that since I’ve been a Celtic.”

The Celtics have avoided pitfalls because of talent and preparation. There is a passion to finally emerge as a champion, and the additions of Jrue Holiday (who won a title with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021) and Kristaps Porzingis (playing on the most skilled team of his career) has helped that focus.

Mazzulla said there are always things to improve on, and the Celtics can’t allow themselves to coast. They have to continue to find kinks, regardless of how tiny they may be. The issue Saturday was New York’s offensive rebounding, which led to 18 second-chance points.

“We’ve got a talented team, guys in, guys out that find ways to win. But we’re also building with a mindset toward the postseason,” Brown said. “I think we can be even better on defense. We gave up a lot of points [against the Knicks] even though they had [only 102]. I think they should have had around 88, and that was some mistakes we made in the playoffs we don’t want to make. We can guard a lot better than we did [Saturday].”

Brown said the Celtics aren’t scoreboard watching. Their magic number for clinching the Eastern Conference is still 19, and there remains a number of difficult games ahead. Two meetings with the Phoenix Suns and Bucks. A pivotal game next Tuesday at Cleveland, followed by a trip to Denver. Home games this weekend against Dallas and Golden State, and in April against Oklahoma City and the Knicks.

“When it comes down to the playoffs, none of that [seeding] stuff really matters. I feel like it’s going to be about matchups; it’s going to be about playing hard,” Brown said. “Obviously home court matters, so that is key. But when you get into the thick of it, you’ve got to win basketball games, regardless of what your seed is. If anything, it puts more pressure on you. But I think we’re experienced. We’ve been in these situations before and I think we’re ready.”

That’s the whole goal, right? To be ready for April. To be prepared for any challenge that awaits. During Mazzulla’s first postseason, the Celtics got caught unprepared at times. He was outcoached, and is ensuring that won’t happen again. The coaching staff is intent on staying focused and the players aren’t taking anything for granted.

That’s the perfect mentality to try and chase perfection.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him @GwashburnGlobe.