Could the Bruins trade Linus Ullmark? Weighing pros and cons of a seismic deadline deal.

But with the March 8 trade deadline less than two weeks away, could the Bruins actually look at uprooting the best goalie duo in the NHL?

For three seasons, the tandem of Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman has served as the bedrock of the Bruins’ success.

Shipping out Ullmark, the reigning Vezina Trophy winner, might seem counterintuitive for a Bruins team that will likely rely on both goalies if it has any hope of extending its season into May and June. But could an Ullmark trade ultimately benefit a Bruins team that might be facing another decision, involving the goalies’ contracts, over the summer?

Let’s weigh the pros and cons of such a deal:

Pro: Sizable return

Even if the Bruins want to be aggressive in search of a big piece like Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin or depth upgrades, there’s no ignoring the elephant in the room.

The Bruins are ill-equipped to be major buyers this year. Boston currently has just $61,558 of available cap space, per CapFriendly.

The Bruins don’t have a first-, second-, or third-round pick in this year’s draft, nor do they have a 2025 second- or fourth-round selection. A dried-up prospect pool only has a few coveted assets like defenseman Mason Lohrei and forward Matt Poitras — two youngsters ideally kept in place for the foreseeable future.

With few viable options available for general manager Don Sweeney in terms of trade capital, an Ullmark trade could open the door for some much-needed flexibility.

Shipping out Ullmark’s $5 million cap hit could open the door to absorbing a contract like Hanifin’s ($4.95 million) — or other contributors like a middle-six winger and physical blue liner.

A veteran goalie like Ullmark may not be coveted by a team like Calgary looking at a rebuild, but the Bruins could net a first-round pick and other valuable assets elsewhere if they move him to a team in desperate need of help between the pipes. Boston could use that first-round pick to either replenish their prospect pipeline, or ship it in a separate deal for a Hanifin or Wild defenseman Jacob Middleton.

Con: Team’s top strength

“If it ain’t broke …”

Yes, the Bruins might need a shake-up following a sluggish February, and they operate with an abundance of riches at an area of the lineup that traditionally only needs one proven starter — especially come the postseason.

But it’s hard to argue with the results the Bruins have cultivated since installing a near 50/50 split in reps between Ullmark and Swayman. After deviating from that script during last season’s crushing first-round playoff exit, it seems like coach Jim Montgomery is set on sticking to a goalie rotation this spring.

Of course, it’s one thing to preach the perks of an even split in starts in the regular season — and it’s another thing to actually see it through come playoff time.

Even though Swayman entered Monday night’s road game against the Kraken with the slight edge in terms of stats this season (18-6-8, .920 save percentage), Ullmark has also been impressive in his third season with the Bruins (16-6-5, .914 save percentage).

Of the 55 NHL goalies who have logged at least 1,000 minutes, Ullmark ranks sixth in save percentage on high-danger shots (.844). Swayman is 13th in the same category at .830.

It would take plenty of conviction from Montgomery and goalie coach Bob Essensa to adhere to a rotation in the playoffs.

Pro: Rip off the bandage

Montgomery and the Bruins might want to see what a Ullmark/Swayman duo can do in the playoffs, but the case can be made that this beloved duo is operating on borrowed time — especially once the offseason arrives.

The Bruins clearly value the impact of having two No. 1 goalies — both in terms of baseline production and the perks that come with keeping both netminders fresh during the grind of an 82-game regular season. But they will have to confront hard truths this summer when it comes to keeping the tandem together for the long haul.

Even with the Bruins expected to enter the offseason with over $26 million in cap space, they will need to account for a raise for Swayman, who is due for a bump in pay after being awarded $3.475 million for this season in arbitration.

Add in any plans to retain other pending free agents and potentially wanting to sign a top target on the market, and a scenario where the Bruins are allocating $11-12 million to keep two No. 1 goalies may no longer be palatable for 2024-25.

Con: On an island

Some of the consequences that come with moving Ullmark would be assuaged if Swayman steps up and establishes himself as a franchise No. 1.

Still, as promising as Swayman might be, the 25-year-old netminder would suddenly have a whole lot put on his plate if his partner is shipped out.

Even though Boston would likely call up Brandon Bussi from AHL Providence serve as the backup, the writing would be on the wall that Swayman would earn the majority of reps moving forward. Swayman is far from a proven performer under said heavy reps. He has surpassed 40 games played in one season, his first with Ullmark in 2021-22, while his play has dipped some since the All-Star break (.904 save percentage in six games).

Con: Leverage

One important final note: Ullmark sports a 16-team no-trade list, so he has plenty of say in where exactly he’d go if the Bruins do field offers for him, be it before the trade deadline or during the offseason.

That’s not to say that a trade is completely off the table, but it does make such a swap harder to pull off if Ullmark chooses not to move to a certain market.

Conor Ryan can be reached at conor.ryan@globe.com.