It’s nearing Hobey Baker time in men’s college hockey, and New England has some candidates

Last season, all three finalists were from Big Ten schools, with Michigan’s Adam Fantilli going on to win. That should not be the case this year in what looks to be a wide-open race, with several skaters from New England schools looking like legitimate contenders to be named the top player in men’s college hockey.

Since then, only one player from a New England school has even been named as one of the three finalists, when Jeremy Swayman was part of the Hobey Hat Trick his final season at Maine in 2020.

It’s been five years since Cale Makar won the Hobey Baker Award as a sophomore at UMass. It marked the conclusion of a stretch in which the Hobey winner hailed from a Massachusetts schools five times in six years (Johnny Gaudreau, Boston College, 2014; Jack Eichel, Boston University, 2015; Jimmy Vesey, Harvard, 2016; Adam Gaudette, Northeastern, 2018).

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

On March 20, the 10 finalists will be announced, with that field being whittled to three on April 4. Here is a look at some of the locals that should merit consideration.

Advertisement

Cutter Gauthier, BC: The sophomore leads the nation with 29 goals in 31 games and is averaging 1.55 points per game. He has six games with 3 or more points, and his 14-game point streak that was snapped earlier this month was the longest in the country.

Macklin Celebrini, BU: The expected No. 1 pick of the 2024 NHL Draft trails only Gauthier with 26 goals in 30 games, but with 22 assists he matches Gauthier’s 48 points and is third nationally with 1.60 points per game. The 17-year-old is the youngest player in the NCAA and has notched at least 1 point in nine of his last 10 games.

Collin Graf, Quinnipiac: The Lincoln native is a big reason why the Bobcats clinched their fourth consecutive ECAC regular-season title this weekend with a 5-2 win over Brown. A top 10 finalist last year, Graf is fourth in the nation with 1.59 points per game and has 19 goals and 24 assists despite missing five games.

Advertisement

Lane Hutson, BU: Also a top 10 finalist last season, the sophomore leads all NCAA defensemen in points (39) and points per game (1.32), and his 12 goals are second among defenseman. Last week, in a nod to the 1993 McDonald’s commercial that starred Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, BU put out a similar video of Hutson and Celebrini attempting trick shots to hype their candidacy.

Gabe Perreault, Will Smith, and Ryan Leonard, BC: Hey, if coach Greg Brown had a tough time splitting up the dynamic freshman trio, why should we be any different? Perreault (15 goals, 35 assists) leads the nation with 1.67 points per game, slightly ahead of Smith’s 1.65. But with Perreault out of the lineup Saturday night with an injury (Brown described it as day-to-day), Smith tallied a goal and an assist in the 4-2 win over Vermont to give him an NCAA-leading 51 points (17 goals, 34 assists). Leonard (23 goals, 22 assists) is really heating up, posting three multi-goal games in the last four contests, and has a 13-game point streak.

Weekend review

▪ The reason Brown has kept that freshman line together is because their chemistry is undeniable. The latest example came in BC’s 7-1 win over Vermont Friday, when the Eagles were on a power play and leading, 1-0. Vermont looked like it might have a shorthanded bid, but Leonard delivered a big hit and sent the loose puck ahead to Smith, who took off and fired a no-look, behind the-back pass to Perreault, who drew the lone Vermont defender and got the goalie to commit before dishing it to Gauthier for an easy score.

Advertisement

“It happened so quick,” said Smith. “When I hear one of them calling my name behind me, I wouldn’t say I hope they’re there, but I know they’re going to be right behind me, and I trust that he’s going to be open if he’s going to call for it. Once I got it to him, I knew he’d execute that pass to Cutter.”

▪ BU sophomore Jeremy Wilmer had himself a weekend in the Terriers’ sweep of UConn. After scoring Friday night, he added a goal and four assists Saturday, giving him three goals and eight assists in his last three games and a team-leading 29 assists.

▪ After defeating UNH, 3-2, on Friday, UMass was minutes away from pulling off a sweep, but the Wildcats scored with 2:09 remaining in regulation to tie Saturday’s game, 2-2. The Minutemen challenged for goalie interference, but the call stood after a long review, and UNH went on to win, 3-2, in overtime on Liam Devlin’s goal.

▪ Just 5 points separate teams three through six in the Hockey East standings. With the 4-point weekend, UMass moved into fifth place, 1 point behind Providence, which defeated UMass Lowell, and 3 behind Maine, which has dropped four of its last five. UNH is in sixth.

Advertisement

▪ Northeastern bounced back from Friday’s 5-1 loss at Maine to shut out the Black Bears, 4-0. It was Maine’s first regulation loss at home this season, and NU’s fifth win against a top-10 opponent. Alex Campbell had a pair of goals in the win to give him a team-leading 18 as the Huskies moved into seventh in the Hockey East standings.

▪ It was beginning to look like a lost weekend for Harvard, which lost, 6-2, at Union Friday and was trailing RPI, 2-1, late in the third Saturday. But Casey Severo tied it with 1:28 remaining, and the Crimson went on to secure an extra point in the shootout to move into eighth in the ECAC standings, which would mean home ice in the first round of the conference tournament, entering the last weekend of play.

Follow Andrew Mahoney @GlobeMahoney.