Defense carries Lexington boys’ basketball to Division 1 preliminary upset at Newton South

“This is a special team and we’ve known that since tryouts in the fall,” said senior Derin Ongur. “All those hours we put in, this one hour tonight made us legendary.”

The 34th-seeded Minutemen spent Monday’s Division 1 preliminary matchup throwing various looks at host Newton South, including a confusing zone and swarming man-to-man pressure. It helped Lexington build a commanding lead and register timely stops down the stretch in a 49-39 win over the No. 31 Lions in a defensive-minded battle.

NEWTON — Lexington’s first boys’ basketball postseason victory since 2012 was all about defense.

After dealing with injuries to Ongur, the team’s leading scorer, and point guard Amari Mow, Lexington (13-8) has won seven of nine as it heads to West Roxbury for a first-round matchup against No. 2 Catholic Memorial (date, time TBA).

“We were able to get stops and execute on defense when we needed,” said Lexington coach Reggie Hobbs. “We’ve battled a lot of adversity this year, so it feels really good to get a playoff win.”

Lexington never trailed, but its lead was trimmed to 36-34 in the fourth quarter on a layup by South’s Cainan Weeresinghe (10 points). Hobbs called timeout to regroup, and Sam Myerberg emerged from the huddle and took over. The sophomore buried a midrange jumper, splashed a right-wing 3-pointer, and banked home a layup for a personal 7-0 spurt that sealed the victory.

Lexington’s Sam Myerberg (11) drives for two of his 14 points as the Minutemen battled past Newton South Monday night in Newton. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

“I’ve been told all season to shoot the ball when I’m open,” said Myerberg, who finished with 14 points. “I have confidence in my shot. I was open and let it fly.”

The defense, led by the vocal Ongur (15 points, 11 rebounds, 3 steals), limited Newton South to four made field goals in the first half to open a 27-13 lead.

After Myerberg’s barrage, the Minuteman did not allow a point until the final minute for the program’s first postseason win since its run to the D1 North final in 2012. In former Newton North star Corey Lowe’s first season as coach of Newton South, the Lions finished 10-11.

“It’s all about rebounding and defense for us,” said Unger. “We’re really taking this one day, one play at a time right now.”