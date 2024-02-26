Who will be the next boys’ hockey champion? Let’s break down the brackets.

Here’s a breakdown of each bracket. See the girls’ hockey bracket breakdown here.

In a year filled with parity, the MIAA boys’ hockey tournaments will feature an exciting three-week sprint until four champions are crowned on March 17 at TD Garden.

Cam Umlah (4) is one of the many talented players throughout the lineup for Division 1 top seed St. John's Prep.

Division 1

Favorite: No. 1 St. John’s Prep (17-3-0)

Sleeper: No. 10 Marshfield (16-3-3)

Best first-round matchup: Thursday, No. 19 Andover (11-8-1) at No. 14 BC High (9-10-1), UMass Boston, 5:45 p.m.

Analysis: Jake Vana (27 points) and Christian Rosa (26 points) work well with Johnny Tighe on the first line for the No. 1 Eagles, who feature a deep lineupthat includes Cam Umlah (20 points), defenseman Jack Doherty, and goaltender AJ Farese. Catholic Conference rival No. 3 Catholic Memorial (13-4-3) can score at will, with Connor Fryberger, Nick D’Olympio, and RJ Donahue leading the charge. No. 4 Xaverian (15-4-1) boasts five players north of 20 points. The reigning champion, No. 2 Pope Francis (16-5-0), bring back star players Mossy Kearney, Jacob Jarrell, Zach Buffone, and Nick Ritchie in net. The 11 publics in the 33-team field will have plenty to say about who hoists the trophy. Senior goaltender Ryan Martin backstops No. 6 Arlington (16-3-3). In the second round, the Spy Ponders could match up against Middlesex League rival No. 11 Winchester (12-9-1), which is led by dynamic skating senior captain Danny Collins (15-15–30). No. 7 Reading (15-5-1) and No. 8 Hingham (13-7-2) will be ready to play. No. 10 Marshfield (16-3-3), victors of the Ed Burns Coffee Pot tournament, has seniors Tommy Carroll, Mike Bekerian, Cam McGettrick, Teddy Devoe, and Kevin Murphy.

Longest trip: Wednesday, No. 31 Medford (11-8-1) at No. 2 Pope Francis (16-5-0): 95.1 miles to Olympia Ice Center, West Springfield

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Luke Gerardi, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) — With 19 goals and 18 assists, the senior captain can take over at any point for the offensively-sound Pioneers.

Chris Hanifan, Reading — One of the state’s best, Hanifan has delivered reliable play on a nightly basis, keeping foes at bay and giving the Rockets a chance to win any matchup.

Finn Kelly, Archbishop Williams — Winning Buddy Ferreira Classic MVP after posting eight goals and an assist in the tournament, the junior from Dorchester has notched 27 goals and 15 assists.

Ben Paterson, Franklin — Paterson (27 goals, 24 assists) has starred atop the Panthers depth chart, centering fellow senior captains Dylan McEvoy and Anthony Lampasona.

Cole Pouliot-Porter, Xaverian —The senior from Franklin brings poise to safeguarding the net behind a talented Hawks group.

Travis Rugg, Hingham — Limited to 15 games due to injury, the senior captain posted 10 goals and 16 assists, providing a boost in scoring and leadership alongside fellow senior captains Paul Dzavik and Jack Rakauskas.

Division 2

Favorite: No. 1 Tewksbury (17-3), No. 2 Canton (15-4-2)

Sleeper: No. 7 Norwood (14-3-3)

Best first-round matchup: Wednesday, No. 18 Hopkinton (14-4-2) at No. 15 Masconomet, (13-7), Haverhill Valley Forum, 7:45 p.m.

Analysis: Tewksbury earns the top seed for the third season running, a stretch in which the Redmen have gone 58-7-1 with a championship win in 2022 over Canton. The Bulldogs, seeded right behind Tewksbury, have advanced to the Division 2 final in each of the last four full seasons, winning it all in 2019 (over the Redmen) and last season over Hopkinton. Are Tewksbury and Canton once again on a collision course? The Redmen have nine players with 10 points or more, highlighted by the trio of Matthew Cooke (20-29–49), Jeremy Insogna (31-17–48) and Tyler Bourgea (14-24-38). No team in Division 2 scored more goals than the Redmen (109), 24 more than the second-place Bulldogs. Tewksbury (35) and Canton (38) are second and third, respectively, in D2 in goals against, behind only No. 7 Norwood (28). No. 3 Concord-Carlisle (16-4) began the season 14-0 but lost four of six down the stretch, beginning with a 6-1 loss to Tewksbury. No. 4 Woburn (12-5-1) enters the postseason as battle-tested as any team with its Middlesex Liberty schedule, a docket which included a win over Reading and tie against Arlington.

Longest trip: Thursday, No. 33 Agawam (12-8) at No. 1 Tewksbury (17-3): 108 miles to Breakaway Ice Center

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Jay Carter, Concord-Carlisle — The MVP of the DCL/MVC 2, Carter wreaked havoc on opposing defenses with 23-35–58 totals, playing alongside Will Manchuso (28-30–58).

Matthew Cooke, Tewksbury — There’s no shortage talent for the Redmen, but it’s Cooke (100-plus career points), who is just as lethal as a scorer (20 goals) as a facilitator (29 assists).

Jackson Devivo, Newburyport — On a Clippers team that won more games this season than any other during coach Paul Yameen’s tenure, Devivo (13-10–23) paced the team’s balanced scoresheet.

Andrew Gillis, Norwood — The senior forward lumbered over opponents all season long, averaging nearly 1.5 points per game (18-15–33) for the Mustangs.

Brendan Tourgee, Canton — A returning fixture on the defending champions, Tourgee (14-15–29) plays as strong a 200-foot game as anyone.

Jack McEleney, Woburn — The chief catalyst on a hardworking Tanners team out of the Middlesex League gauntlet, the junior has tallied 11 goals along with 26 assists so far.

Division 3

Favorite: No. 1 Nauset (18-1-1)

Sleeper: No. 6 Marblehead (12-9-1)

Best first-round matchup: Wednesday, No. 22 Dracut/Tyngsboro (13-5-2) at No. 11 Methuen (15-3-2), Methuen High School, 7 p.m.

Analysis: The top two teams in the bracket enter postseason play on tremendous hot streaks. No. 1 Nauset has not lost since a 6-4 defeat to Nantucket on Dec. 13, backstopped by junior goaltender Zach Coelho. No. 2 Shawsheen (19-1-0) has won 19 in a row, not including the state vocational championship, since falling to Winthrop in the first game of the season. The Cape Ann League is well represented, with No. 4 Lynnfield (10-9-1), No. 5 Essex Tech (12-7-1), and No. 7 Triton (10-9-0). Junior goaltender Charlie Duggan and defensemen Ben Lusby and Gavin Marmai pace No. 10 Medfield (14-7-1), which has outscored its opposition, 79-42, and is coming off a 3-0 win over D2 power Concord-Carlisle. Junior Quinn Ronan (19 goals), senior Noah Kneeland (11-15–26), and senior Dominic Romano lead a dangerous offense for No. 11 Methuen (15-3-2).

Longest road trip: Wednesday, No. 21 Nashoba (8-11-1) at No. 12 Somerset Berkley (15-2-2): 72.1 miles to Driscoll Arena, Fall River.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Chase Darcey, Shawsheen — With 30 goals and 50 total points, the senior captain (100-plus career points) centers a potent first line featuring senior Kyle Gray and senior captain Liam Milne.

Logan Poulin, Nauset — A junior from Truro committed to the University of Vermont, Poulin’s ability to control the game offensively has shined this season, evidenced by 44 points.

Kyle Ready, Pembroke — The junior goaltender won the Patriot League Fisher MVP by standing tall between the pipes for the Titans.

Hogan Sedky, Marblehead — An athletic defender who is a true game changer, the senior posted a 9-18–27 line and shut down the opposition’s top forwards.

Sam Steinman, Middleborough — Steinman, a junior, broke the Middleborough/Carver/Wareham co-op program record for career goals, shattering the previous mark of 67 goals scored by 2013 graduate Brandon Lavelle.

James Sullivan, Scituate — A 6-foot-4 senior, Sullivan tied the program career points record with 145 points and has recorded 45 points this season.

Division 4

Favorite: No. 3 Norwell (15-5-1), No. 4 Sandwich (17-4-1)

Sleeper: No. 6 Hanover (11-9)

Best first-round matchup: Wednesday, No. 18 Abington (10-9-1) at No. 15 Bourne (13-6-1), Gallo Arena, 7:30 p.m.

Analysis: No. 3 Norwell and No. 4 Sandwich have faced off in each of the last two postseasons, with the Blue Knights outlasting the Clippers in double overtime of the state semifinals in 2022 en route to their state title, before Norwell struck back in 2023 in overtime to deny a Sandwich repeat. If the teams are to meet for a third postseason in a row, it would be in the semifinals. The Blue Knights swept the Clippers in the regular season, winning 2-1 and 4-0 in their first season competing as South Shore League foes. No. 2 Nantucket (15-4-1) may be the higher seed, but lost both of its regular season meetings with Sandwich and dropped its season opener against Norwell. No. 1 Winthrop is still worthy of the top seed based on a first line that has piled up 53 goals.

Longest road trip: Thursday, No. 29 Taconic (7-8-3) at No. 4 Sandwich (17-4-1): 178 miles to Gallo Arena, Bourne

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Chris Cardillo, Sandwich — Now north of 150 career points, the senior remains one of the most feared scorers in the state with 33-24–57 totals while centering a line with the prolific Jack Connolly (29-18–47), his classmate who’s scored a goal at TD Garden two seasons in a row.

Andrew Goldstein, Dover-Sherborn/Weston — No team in Division 4 enters the postseason having allowed fewer goals (31) than the Raiders, with Goldstein setting the tone with a 1.67 goals against average and .938 save percentage.

Hunter Grafton, Abington — One of the most gifted goal scorers in the area, the senior tallied 27 goals along with 15 helpers for the upstart Green Wave.

Ty Kelley, Bourne — The dynamic senior tore up South Coast Conference competition to the tune of 15-23–38 totals this winter.

Nolan Petrucelli, Norwell — A returning cog from the Clippers’ title team a season ago, the senior has a knack for scoring big goals and surpassed 100 career points in January.

Petey Silverman, Winthrop — Once again the Northeastern Conference MVP, the senior continues to skate circles around defenders with 27-25–52 totals over 20 games.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.