Favorites, sleepers, and analysis for the MIAA Division 1 and 2 girls’ hockey tournaments

Shrewsbury, the defending Division 1 champion, is seeded seventh and is poised to meet stiff competition in No. 2 St. Mary’s and No. 15 Andover. Reigning champ Duxbury still sits at the top of the Division 2 pyramid.

All of last year’s semifinalists are back in the running. But with a handful of teams shifting divisions in the offseason realignments, this year’s tournament will have a different look.

After a girls’ hockey season ripe with broken records and disruption, it’s time for the MIAA tournament.

Division 1

Favorite: No. 1 Notre Dame-Hingham (14-4-2).

Sleeper: No. 4 Malden Catholic (13-3-4).

Best first-round matchup: Wednesday, No. 18 Boston Latin (16-4-2) at No. 15 Andover (7-9-3), Breakaway Ice, Tewksbury, 4 p.m.

Analysis: All of last year’s semifinalists — Shrewsbury, St. Mary’s, Billerica/Chelmsford, and NDA-Hingham, are back in the tournament. No. 7 Shrewsbury (11-4-5) is on a path for a possible rematch with last year’s runner-up, No. 2 St. Mary’s (18-3-1), in the quarterfinals. Last year’s surprise squad, No. 19 Billerica/Chelmsford (6-9-5), will again need to fight out of a low seed to advance. Shrewsbury is on a three-game winning streak, including a 5-1 victory over No. 8 Pope Francis (12-7-2) in the final of the Newburyport Bank Tournament. No. 14 Belmont (13-2-3) happened to fall into the same bracket quadrant as the only D1 team it lost to this season: No. 22 Waltham (14-5-1). In its first season in D1, Lincoln-Sudbury (17-2-1) earned the third seed.

Longest first-round road trip: No. 25 Arlington (7-11-2) at Pope Francis: 97.8 miles to Amelia Park Arena in Westfield.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Ivorie Arguin, Pope Francis — The senior captain has a team-high 42 points (19 goals) for a Cardinals’ squad that has real spoiler potential.

Caroline Doherty, Hingham — The Harborwomen are on a seven-game win-streak, and much of it has been powered by the junior. She scored the game-tying and game-winning goals in Thursday’s win over St. Mary’s.

Antonia DiZoglio, Malden Catholic — When the No. 4 Lancers need a tally, all they need to do is call upon their senior captain, who has come up big over the last month with timely tallies.

Bella Freitas, St. Mary’s — The No. 2 Spartans have a freshman who plays beyond her years in all three zones, but is especially adept offensively with 30 goals.

Lily Schmalz, Needham — The senior, who has 18 goals and 11 assists, never backs down from a battle; see her tenacity in vacation week game vs. NDA-Hingham.

Julianna Taylor, HPNA — How did the junior spend her February break? Making 52 saves in a 1-0 overtime loss for the Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover co-op against No. 1 Notre Dame-Hingham, and 30 more against No. 9 Peabody/Lynnfield/North Reading in a 2-1 win.

Division 2

Favorite: No. 1 Duxbury (19-3-0)

Sleeper: No. 7 Canton (17-4-1)

Best first-round matchup: Wednesday, No. 17 Gloucester (13-5-2) at No. 16 Walpole (9-8-3), Rodman Arena, Walpole, 7 p.m.

Analysis: The top-ranked Dragons ended the season on a four-game tear, but No. 3 Burlington (17-1-2) hasn’t lost since Dec. 31. Two of last year’s semifinalists — Duxbury and No. 7 Canton (17-4-1) — are back among the top 10 seeds, and on opposite sides of the bracket. (The other two, Archbishop Williams and Andover, have made the jump to D1.) No. 2 Falmouth (19-2-1) and Burlington have earned top-five seeds after being No. 7 and 9, respectively, last season.

Advertisement

Longest first-round road trip: No. 31 Newburyport at Falmouth, 111 miles.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Jennifer Birolini, Pembroke — The explosive junior cruised past the program career goal record, scoring her 104th on Jan. 17, and has a team-high 45 points (29 goals).

Lila Chamoun, Milton — The senior goalie registered nine shutouts, recording her 1,500th career save along the way.

Izzy Cusack, Canton — The junior forward has a team-leading 24 goals and 14 assists, and has proven clutch with a few game-winners.

Aspen Devlin, Falmouth — At just 14 years old, the freshman netminder boasts a 2.16 goals against average and two shutouts.

Isa Fischer, Burlington — The sophomore netminder was a key cog for a squad that has set a program record for wins, recording 10 shutouts — including one against then-undefeated Belmont/Watertown.

Maddie Greenwood, Duxbury — The junior captain (team-high 29 points) started the season with a hat trick and hasn’t slowed down since.

Julia Yohe can be reached at julia.yohe@globe.com. Follow her @juliacyohe. Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.