Boston Latin boys’ basketball rides freshman’s heroics to upset at St. John’s Prep in Division 1 preliminary

It was a team effort for the Wolfpack (13-8), showing fierce defense and sharing the ball well. Junior forward Yakub Fiin and Max Mendoza both contributed with 12 points. And senior guard John D’Amico “is the heart and soul of our team,” said Etienne.

“The game was a rock fight going back-and-forth. Fortunately for us we were able to be the last team standing,” said Boston Latin coach Jean Etienne. “I’m proud of our guys and the fight that they displayed. We knew St. John’s Prep was going to be extremely tough … they could shoot it and are well coached.”

Freshman guard Will White scored a team-high 24 points and sank the go-ahead free throws in overtime to lift 42nd-seeded Boston Latinto a 57-54 upset of No. 23 St. John’s Prep in a Division 1 boys’ basketball preliminary-round contest Monday in Danvers.

“Junior center Evan Dalmanieras was relentless on the glass and forward Jackson Prinn gave us great energy,” said Etienne, whose club now prepares for a Thursday trip to No. 10 Lawrence (15-6). “We have a young team that’s been up-and-down all season long. All that we’ve been through culminated into tonight.”

Prep finishes 6-15.

Division 3

Dighton-Rehoboth 79, Nipmuc 53 — Senior Jordan Dietz (23) and junior Aidan Marando (21) combined to supply more than half of the offensive output for the No. 32 Falcons (8-13) in a preliminary round win over the No. 33 Warriors (15-6). D-R earns a trip to Boston to face top-seeded Charlestown (18-2) in the Round of 32.

Division 4

Hamilton-Wenham 60, Hampshire 33 — Chris Collins put up 22 points and 13 rebounds for the No. 23 Generals (12-9) in the preliminary-round win. Caden Schrock added 15 points and A.B. Labell contributed with 11 points, 11 rebounds, and 7 assists.

Division 5

Minuteman 58, Bartlett 55 — Junior Jaden Aleman called game at the buzzer, drilling a 3-pointer from 28 feet out to send the No. 36 Mustangs (14-7) past the No. 29 Indians (9-12) and on to the Round of 32, where they’ll face No. 4 Maynard on Thursday.

Girls’ basketball

Division 1

Peabody 62, Beverly 45 — Senior captain Logan Lomasney finished with a game-high 19 points and grabbed 8 rebounds as the No. 29 Tanners (14-7) defeated the visiting No. 36 Panthers (15-6) in the preliminary round. Junior Ally Bettencourt added 13 points and senior Abby Bettencourt had 7 points, 9 assists, and 6 rebounds for Peabody, which will face No. 4 Woburn (16-4) next.

Division 3

Notre Dame (Worcester) 50, Lynn Classical 41 — Junior guard Addie Pong (three 3-pointers) poured in 24 points to propel the No. 31 Rebels (8-13) past the No. 34 Rams (14-5) in a preliminary-round game in Worcester. Lauren Wilson led Classical with 17 points.

Division 4

Ayer Shirley 65, Blackstone-Millville 28 — Senior Ava Murphy finished with 24 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 steals as the No. 27 Panthers (11-10) beat the visiting No. 38 Chargers (10-11) in a preliminary round matchup. Ayer Shirley will travel to face No. 6 Cohasset (14-7) next.

Gardner 54, South Lancaster 26 — Juniors Krista Bettez and Emma McNamara scored 18 and 12 points, respectively, as the No. 21 Wildcats (17-4) beat the No. 44 Crusaders (11-9) in the preliminary round. In the first round, Gardner will travel to No. 12 Carver (13-7).

Hamilton-Wenham 55, Bristol Aggie 19 — The No. 19 Lady Generals (12-9) got out to a monster 37-6 first-half lead in a preliminary-round win over the No. 46 Chieftains (11-10). Sasha Makogonov had 13 points for H-W, which travels to face No. 14 Easthampton (14-7) next.

Rockland 61, Falmouth Academy 27 — Kay-Lijah Oehschlagel scored 15 points and Molly Lucas added 14 as the No. 17 Bulldogs (8-14) topped the visiting No. 48 Mariners (11-6) in the preliminary round. Also standing out for was Maggie Elie (6 rebounds, 9 assists, 7 steals) for Rockland, who heads next to the winner of No. 16 Joseph Case (14-6) and No. 49 Smith Vocational (11-8).

Uxbridge 50, Nantucket 19 — Junior Natalie Orr scored 13 points and senior Kathryn Cahill finished with 10 as the No. 24 Spartans (13-8) beat the visiting No. 41 Whalers (11-9) in the preliminary-round matchup. Next, Uxbridge travels to No. 9 Millbury (13-7) Thursday.

Winthrop 73, Bethany Christian 29 — Reese Brodin (14 points), Grace Fleuriel (11), and Sophia Lindinger (10) led a balanced attack as the No. 20 Vikings (9-12) topped the No. 45 Eagles (7-6) in the preliminary matchup. Next Winthrop will travel to No. 13 Wahconah (14-6) Thursday.

Division 5

Granby 71, Calvary Chapel 26 — Sophomore Aubrey Parent scored 19 points and freshman Kalli White had 14 as the No. 22 Rams (12-9) beat the No. 43 Cougars (12-6) in a preliminary matchup. Granby will travel to face No. 11 Hopedale (10-10) on Thursday.

Hull 63, South Boston 43 — Fallon Ryan netted 25 points and Margot Harper scored 20 as the No. 23 Pirates (5-16) topped the No. 42 Knights (10-6) in the preliminary round. Next up, Hull heads to No. 10 Pioneer Valley (15-5) in Northfield, a trip of 119 miles.

Boys’ hockey

Division 1

Lincoln-Sudbury 4, Lexington 1 — Keenan Kirk, Dante Venuto, Tommy Kinzfogl and Johnny Aliferis connected for goals for the No. 32 Warriors (6-15-1) in a preliminary round win over the No. 33 Minutemen (9-10-2) at New England Sports Center. L-S advances to face top-seeded St. John’s Prep (17-3) on Wednesday at Essex Sports Center.

Division 3

Bishop Stang 3, East Longmeadow 0 — Following a 115-mile bus trip from Dartmouth to Holyoke and two scoreless periods to open this preliminary round matchup, Aidan Cousineau did his part to ensure the trip was worthwhile.

The senior captain finally snapped the scoreless deadlock 43 seconds into the final frame on a feed from classmate Eli Ikkela, before icing the game with a pair of empty netters in the final minute to help 37th-seeded Stang (11-9-1) spring the upset of No. 28 East Longmeadow (9-10-2) at Fitzpatrick Rink.

“We played a good road game,” Stang coach Ken Gouveia said. “We handled the long bus trip well, played a really good first period. Felt we needed to get our legs going and we did.”

Junior Carter Vane recorded a 24-save shutout in the win for Stang, which draws No. 5 Essex Tech (12-7-1) in the Round of 32.

Foxborough 4, Easthampton 3 — Sophomore Mike Ruo and freshman Nick Chiaradonna tallied two goals apiece for the No. 27 Warriors (10-11-1) in a preliminary round win over the No. 38 Eagles (12-9) at Foxboro Sports Center.

Ruo’s second goal at 6:12 of the third stuck as the winner against the visitors who traveled 100 miles from the west. Easthampton cut the deficit to 4-3 with 2:05 remaining and thought they pulled even at the buzzer, before officials determined the clock had already struck zero.

“It was a hard-fought game,” Foxborough coach Eric Galanti said, praising his team’s ability to not take a single penalty. “It was nice that we stayed out of the box.”

The Warriors will face No. 6 Marblehead (12-9-1) on Wednesday in the Round of 32.

Melrose 3, Amherst-Pelham 1 — Down a goal late in the third period, junior forward Quinn Haggerty lit a fuse to spark a rally for the No. 30 Red Hawks (5-15-1) to get past the No. 35 Hurricanes (12-8-1) at Kasabuski Rink.

Haggerty scored the equalizer, junior defenseman Griff Brady buried the go-ahead tally with 5 minutes left, and Haggerty added an empty netter with 1:30 left.

“These kids never quit on us,” Melrose coach Joe Ciccarello said. “We knew once we got in, with our tough schedule, we were going to be able to give anybody a run.”

The Red Hawks draw No. 3 Scituate (15-5-2) in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.

Norton 3, Ludlow 2 — Dylan Cummings scored twice for the No. 29 Lancers (12-8-1), the first 42 seconds into play, and the last 45 seconds into 3-on-3 double overtime to beat the No. 36 Lions (9-10-2) in preliminary round game at Foxborough Sports Center.

Brady Sinclair also scored for Norton, which has won a program-record 12 games and has now earned postseason victories in consecutive seasons after failing to win a playoff game in its first nine years of existence.

Ari Parker made 40 saves for the Lancers, who’ll take on No. 4 Lynnfield (10-9-1) in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.

Taunton 6, Southeastern 2 — Matt Maher (2 goals, assist) and Owen Hathaway (goal, 2 assists) recorded three-point evenings for the No. 25 Tigers (15-7-1) in a preliminary round win over the No. 40 Hawks (13-8) at Aleixo Arena. Cam Tomaszycki made 23 saves, while Travis Cashman, Jamie Valarelli and Breighdyn Simmons also scored. Conner Goranson had two assists for Taunton, which draws No. 8 Pembroke (11-5-4) in the Round of 32 on Thursday.

Peyton Doyle and Jake Levin contributed to this report.