East Longmeadow’s Nick Ahmed inks minor league deal with Giants after 10 years with Diamondbacks

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Free agent shortstop Nick Ahmed, a former star at East Longmeadow, reached agreement Monday on a minor league contract with the San Francisco Giants that includes a spring training invite.

The 33-year-old Ahmed, who played three years at UConn after graduating from East Longmeadow in 2008, had spent all 10 of his major league seasons with the National League West rival Diamondbacks from 2014-23, winning two Gold Gloves. He was designated for assignment last Sept. 5 and then released by the reigning NL champions.