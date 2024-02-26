Oliver Ames gets court injunction to participate in MIAA Division 2 boys’ basketball tournament

Oliver Ames, which despite its 6-14 regular season record would have qualified as the 32nd seed in Division 2 because of its power ranking, filed for a temporary restraining order after it was left off the initial 41-team bracket after failing to fill out a form opting into the tournament.

The buses had already started to roll Monday afternoon with the start of the MIAA boys’ basketball tournament. But Bristol County Superior Court Judge Katie Rayburn sent the Division 2 bracket back to the drawing board after Oliver Ames won an injunction against the state association.

“The school failed to complete the entry process into the boys’ basketball state tournament,” the MIAA said in a statement Monday evening.

“The MIAA consistently applies deadlines that support the will of the membership and the greater good of the schools in the state. A total of 428 qualified boys’ and girls’ basketball teams, as well as 202 qualified boys’ and girls’ hockey teams, submitted their entry forms before the February 16 deadline approved by the MIAA membership. On February 24, the MIAA released the bracket for the Division 2 boys’ basketball tournament, which did not include Oliver Ames.”

Similar paperwork for the girls’ basketball and boys’ hockey teams at Oliver Ames were filed on time, and those teams were slotted into their respective tournaments.

Normally, when a team gains entry to the tournament via court injunction, the team is placed at the back of the seeding list for that tournament under Rule 29.3 of the MIAA Handbook. But according to court records, Rayburn’s ruling specified that Oliver Ames be the No. 32 seed.

The reseeding means that each team seeded No. 32 and lower will be bumped down one spot, and that 19 teams will face a different opponent than when the bracket was first released.

In a statement, sent via athletic director Merry MacDonald, Oliver Ames said, “We appreciate the swift resolution provided by the Superior Court allowing our boys’ basketball team the ability to compete in the MIAA tournament, which they worked hard all season to obtain. Our student athletes are eagerly looking forward to showcasing their talent and sportsmanship. We thank the court for ensuring a fair and equitable opportunity for our team”

Attorney Joe Grimaldi, whose son Justin is a sophomore on the team, decided to push for the injunction because he just couldn’t “let this slide.”

“The boys did qualify based on what they did during the regular season, so they deserve to be in,” Grimaldi said. “Whether it was human error, a glitch in the computer, or whatever it may be, you can’t punish the kids. The kids earned their way into that seed, and they should be in.”

For Norwood, which had been the No. 32 seed, that means losing a home preliminary round game that had been scheduled Tuesday night against Marblehead.

“I feel bad for the kids. I feel bad for my seniors,” said Norwood coach Chris Fraioli, whose 11-9 Mustangs will head to Oliver Ames (6 p.m. Wednesday). “We qualified, we did what we had to do to qualify. I just feel bad for them.

“OA is great. They’re a good team and this is not going to be an easy game.”

The Tigers won their final two games to claim the final automatic postseason bid.

“Our goal was for the kids to get a chance to play in the tournament like they deserved, at the seed they originally earned,” Tigers coach Eric MacKinnon said.

There were two Division 2 games scheduled for Monday night, and both were canceled. Masconomet was scheduled to visit Worcester South, while Plymouth South was already on its way to Amherst-Pelham when Panthers coach David Costa said that he was told his game had been canceled.

Plymouth South athletic director Scott Fry said the team had been on the road between 45 minutes and an hour when he got a call about the cancellation and the bus turned back toward school.

“The coaches put a lot of work into it, to prepare for games,” Fry said. “Things like that happen. It’s disappointing. They’ll prepare and get ready for the next team they have to play.”